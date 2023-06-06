Advertisement
Run-DMC, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Ice Cube will headline Hip Hop 50 concert in New York

Ice Cube performs while wearing a black baseball cap and holding a microphone
Ice Cube, pictured, and Snoop Dogg will represent the West Coast at Live Nation’s Hip Hop 50 concert at Yankee Stadium in New York in August.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
By Astrid KayembeStaff Writer 
Hip-hop legends including Run-DMC and the originator DJ Kool Herc will headline the Hip Hop 50 Live anniversary celebration in New York.

The concert extravaganza will be Aug. 11, celebrating the date in 1973 when Clive “DJ Kool Herc” Campbell led a back-to-school party inside the community center at 1520 Sedgwick Ave. and gave birth to the genre.

Headlining acts also include Lil Wayne and two West Coast rap legends: everyone’s uncle from Long Beach, Snoop Dogg, and Ice Cube.

Herc, 68, will be a part of the “A Pillar of Hip Hop Set.” The set will include Herc’s sister Cindy Campbell — who planned that historic party — and fellow trailblazers Grandmaster Caz; Scorpio and Melle Mel, who are members of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five; Roxanne Shanté; and the Sugarhill Gang.

A Queens of Hip Hop set featuring Lil’ Kim, Eve, Trina and Remy Ma is also planned for the anniversary celebration.

New York natives Fat Joe, Ghostface Killah, Kurtis Blow, A$AP Ferg and EPMD. are also on the bill. Other regions are represented by T.I. (Atlanta) and Lupe Fiasco (Chicago), and the ads tout “surprise guests.”

Marley Marl, Mannie Fresh, Clark Kent and L.A.’s own DJ Battlecat. will also hit the decks as DJs at the concert.

Tickets for the Live Nation show will be available June 8 for presale and June 9 at 7 a.m. Pacific for the general public.

Astrid Kayembe

