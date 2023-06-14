Nick and Aaron Carter’s sister Bobbie Jean arrested in Florida

Bobbie Jean Carter, sister of Nick and Aaron Carter, was arrested Saturday in Florida.

Bobbie Jean Carter, sister of singers Nick and Aaron Carter, was arrested Saturday after allegedly shoplifting from a Hobby Lobby in Hernando County, Fla.

According to Hernando County arrest records, Carter, 41, was detained on charges of retail theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Per a police report obtained by The Times, authorities arrived on the scene at the Hobby Lobby on Saturday afternoon after the store’s loss prevention team detained Carter following video surveillance allegedly showing she took markers off the shelf, placed them in her purse and left without paying.

When officers went to investigate Carter on the scene, a powder later identified as fentanyl was found in her purse.

On the police ride from the store to the jail, she “made statements about wanting to hurt herself,” saying her life was over and that she wanted to die, according to officers. Carter was placed on suicide watch after she told officials, “I’m just going to have to kill myself.”

Carter has court hearings scheduled on July 10 for one count of misdemeanor petit theft charges and July 13 for one count of felony possession of a controlled substance.

As of publication, Carter has not yet posted bond.

The Times was unable to reach Carter or her representatives for comment.

Carter’s arrest comes just over a month after her mother, Jane Schneck, was detained, also in Hernando County, on suspicion of domestic battery after allegedly attacking someone with a TV remote. Schneck and the man she shares a Brooksville, Fla., home with had been drinking when the fight began, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

In April, Melissa Schuman, a former member of the 2000s girl group Dream, submitted a lawsuit accusing Nick Carter of sexually assaulting her in 2002 in Santa Monica when he was 22 and she was 18, according to court documents reviewed by The Times.

In the complaint, Schuman alleges that Nick Carter drugged her and raped her after she told him “over and over” that she didn’t want to have sex until marriage. She also claims that Carter performed oral sex on her “against her will” and “demanded” she perform oral sex on him after she refused to do so.

The Backstreet Boys singer’s reps have refuted Schuman’s claims.

In November, Aaron Carter was found dead at age 34 in his Lancaster home. The Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office determined that the “I Want Candy” singer accidentally drowned in his bathtub, with compressed gas and Xanax factoring into his death.

Times staff writers Christi Carras, Alexandra Del Rosario and Nardine Saad contributed to this report.