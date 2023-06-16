Prince Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Audio and Spotify ‘mutually’ end partnership

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell Audio and Spotify have ended the partnership they announced in 2020 — less than a year since “Archetypes” debuted.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex‘s podcasting endeavor at Spotify has come to an end.

Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan’s production company, Archewell Audio, has “mutually agreed” to part ways with the audio streaming platform, a representative for Spotify confirmed Friday.

“We are proud of the series we made together,” Spotify and Archewell said in a joint statement.

After their dramatic step back from the British royal family in 2020, Harry and Meghan have pursued new opportunities in the entertainment and audio industries. In September 2020, they inked a multiyear deal with Netflix to develop a range of programming — documentary series, scripted series and more — for the streaming giant. Later that year, the couple’s Archewell Audio landed its multiyear Spotify deal to produce podcasts and shows. The deal was reportedly worth $20 million.

“What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction,” the husband and wife said in a joint statement when their Spotify partnership was first announced.

Since landing the deal, Archewell Audio released a 30-minute holiday special in 2020 and one audio series — “Archetypes” in August 2022.

“Archetypes,” hosted by the former “Suits” actor, sought to “investigate, dissect, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back.” Within its first month, “Archetypes” unseated “The Joe Rogan Experience” on Spotify’s list of most-listened-to podcasts in six regions.

Meghan’s roster of “Archetypes” celebrity guests included her pal Serena Williams, heiress Paris Hilton, comedian Margaret Cho and “Insecure” co-creator and star Issa Rae. The latest episode, released in November 2022, featured ex-”Daily Show” host Trevor Noah, Bravo’s Andy Cohen and filmmaker Judd Apatow.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s audio and entertainment endeavors mirrored those of former President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, who signed a multiyear Netflix deal in 2018. (The couple’s Higher Ground Production signed on for a Spotify deal in 2019 — which was not renewed last year.)

Spotify’s split with Archewell Audio comes more than a week after the Stockholm-based company announced a round of layoffs. The platform reduced its staff by 200 people, or about 2% of its workforce, amid restructuring in the podcast division.

“Looking ahead, as a key component of our focus on creators, we remain committed to original programming,” said Sahar Elhabashi, the vice president of podcast business. “As part of this next phase, we will be combining [podcast studios] Parcast and Gimlet into a renewed Spotify Studios operation that will continue to produce a wide range of high-impact originals.”

Times staff writer Wendy Lee contributed to this report.