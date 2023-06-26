Blair Underwood marries [sigh] longtime friend Josie Hart in ‘magical’ ceremony

Blair Underwood announced that he married his longtime friend Josie Hart on Saturday in the Dominican Republic.

Blair Underwood married his partner and longtime friend Josie Hart on Saturday in a ceremony in the Dominican Republic.

In an exclusive interview with People, Underwood and Hart spoke about the process of their wedding planning and the nuptial day itself.

The “Sex and the City” actor noted he was “very involved” in the ceremony’s preparation and recalled the emotions he felt as the festivities got underway.

“The first time I saw her in the dress, she looked like a princess,” Underwood said. “She was so beautiful. The deep emotions that were displayed during the ceremony, the lightness and fun of the reception, it all felt humbling because it all just fell into place. It was amazing.”

Hart shared Underwood’s sense of awe and wonderment as she described the event.

“”It was surreal and magical,” she said. “His vows, to hear him say the words he said to me for our forever was incredible.”

The couple first met and began their friendship when the “L.A. Law” alum, now 58, was 16. Throughout the years, the two maintained a relationship despite the physical distance.

“My mother loved and adored her. We lived separate lives on separate coasts,” Underwood told People. “We never saw each other a lot. But when we talked, there’s always such a strong connection of just understanding each other.”

Underwood announced his engagement to Hart in a November Instagram post.

“None of us ever know where God will guide our paths. She’s had my back since before I even became an actor,” he wrote of Hart. “When a 41 year friendship slaps you in the back of the head & blossoms into romance, you stand up, pay attention & step forward in gratitude.”

Underwood was previously married to Désirée DaCosta for 27 years. The two share three children and announced their divorce in 2021.

In a joint statement, Underwood and DaCosta shared news of their split on the “Dear White People” star’s Instagram.

“After a tremendous amount of thought, prayer & work on ourselves individually & collectively, we have come to the conclusion to end our marriage that began 27 years ago,” the statement read. “It has truly been a beautiful journey. Our proudest achievements are our three incredible children. ... We will continue to be the best of friends and co-parents and have the utmost respect for one another as we embark upon this new chapter of our lives, separately.”