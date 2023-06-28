Kevin Spacey’s trial on sexual assault charges opens in London

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court for the start of his sexual assault trial in London on Wednesday.

Two-time Oscar winner Kevin Spacey walked into a London courtroom Wednesday to face trial on charges of sexually assaulting four men between 2001 and 2013.

The actor was dressed in a dark blue suit, light blue shirt and pink tie as he was called by his full name and asked if he was Kevin Spacey Fowler.

“I am,” he said as he stood behind a window in the dock.

Spacey, 63, has pleaded not guilty to a dozen charges including sexual assault, indecent assault and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. He could face a prison sentence if convicted.

Advertisement

Spacey has said an acquittal in the case could revive a career that has largely been on ice since sexual misconduct allegations surfaced against him. He won the first of his two Academy Awards in 1996, for supporting actor in “The Usual Suspects.”

“There are people right now who are ready to hire me the moment I am cleared of these charges in London,” Spacey said in a rare interview published this month in Germany’s Zeit magazine. He said the media had turned him into a “monster.”

The charges involve alleged victims now in their 30s or 40s, and cover most of the decade when Spacey lived in Britain and served as artistic director of the Old Vic theater until 2015.

Jurors were to be selected on the first day of the trial, and opening statements are scheduled for Friday.

The actor, who is free on bail, arrived at London’s Southwark Crown Court about two hours before the trial was due to start.

Spacey’s downfall came amid the #MeToo movement in the U.S., when the allegations against him led to his character being written off the Netflix political thriller “House of Cards.” He played lead character Frank Underwood, a ruthless and corrupt congressman who becomes president.

Spacey’s performance was also cut from the completed film “All the Money in the World,” and his scenes were re-shot with Christopher Plummer.

Spacey became one of the most celebrated actors of his generation in the 1990s, starring in films such as “Glengarry Glen Ross” and “L.A. Confidential.” He won his second Oscar, for best actor, in the 1999 movie “American Beauty.”

Spacey recently had his first film roles in several years, appearing in 2022 in Italian director Franco Nero’s “The Man Who Drew God” and playing late Croatian President Franjo Tudjman in the biopic “Once Upon a Time in Croatia.” He also stars in the unreleased U.S. film “Peter Five Eight.”

Italy’s National Cinema Museum in Turin gave him its lifetime achievement award in January. He also taught a masterclass and introduced a sold-out screening of “American Beauty” in what were billed as Spacey’s first speaking engagements in five years.

Spacey saluted organizers for “making a strong defense of artistic achievement” and for having the courage to invite him.