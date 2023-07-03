Robert De Niro’s grandson Leandro De Niro dies at 19

Leandro De Niro, the grandson of Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro, has died, his mother, Drena De Niro, announced Sunday.

“My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life,” Drena wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo of her son.

She continued: “I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama.”

Leandro was 19, according to several reports.

No additional details, including a cause of death, were revealed. Representatives for Robert De Niro and Drena De Niro did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment Monday.

Drena, 51, said her son was “deeply loved” and wished that “love alone could have saved you.” Her Instagram caption also mentioned Leandro’s father, artist Carlos “Mare 139” RodriguezRodriguez, who shared his condolences in the comments.

“My dear Drena… words aren’t enough to express the joy he gave us or the loss we now endure with our families and friends. He is Godschild now,” Rodriguez said. “On this full moon his spirit [illuminates] what could not be seen in the dark. You can’t spell LOVE without LEO 👼 💔 💔” Rodriguez posted a black square to his Instagram feed in remembrance of Leandro.

Like his grandfather and mother, Leandro was an actor who appeared in three films, including the 2018 drama “A Star Is Born.” Leandro also appeared in movies “The Collection” and “Cabaret Maxime,” according to IMDb.

Author Victoria Gotti, Naomi Campbell, Rosie Perez, Andy Cohen and Lee Daniels shared their condolences in the comments.

“Shocked! I’m so sorry! We are all here for you!!! I love you too much!” Perez wrote.

“Drena heartbroken for you, such a Duo, i can’t imagine how you must feel, May the lord cover you and hold you in his arms at this very sad time and loss .. I love you, always here for you,” Campbell replied to the “Joy” actor’s post.

Drena De Niro is one of Robert De Niro’s seven children. In May, the “Raging Bull” star revealed during an interview with ET Canada that he had recently welcomed a new child with girlfriend Tiffany Chen.