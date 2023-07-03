Eye protection, but make it chic: Bebe Rexha’s shades shield her face after phone fiasco

Bebe Rexha‘s latest concert accessory might help protect her face from more flying phones.

The “I’m Good” singer closed out the first leg of her Best F*n Night of My Life tour at Los Angeles’ Wiltern on Saturday evening wearing what some Instagram fans joked were “OSHA approved safety glasses.” She performed in Los Angeles weeks after a concertgoer threw a phone at the singer during her New York concert.

“Wearing them safety glasses cause she ain’t playing no more!” Instagram user jyry_21 commented on KIIS-FM’s video of the singer performing her hit “I’m Good.”

Advertisement

“She’s wearing protective goggles. Smart move!,” wrote Instagram user zip90090. Rexha paired her glittery, black body suit and flared pants with large ski goggle-esque shades that covered her eyes.

On June 18, Rexha was hospitalized after 27-year-old New Jersey resident Nicolas Malvagna hurled his phone at the singer. Malvagna was arrested and charged with assault.

A day after the incident, Rexha shared a picture of stitches above her left eyebrow and a black eye.

“Im good,” the Grammy-nominated musician reassured fans in her Instagram caption. She also poked fun at her injury on TikTok.

Advertisement

In a New York court criminal complaint reviewed by The Times, Malvagna allegedly said, “I was trying to see if I could hit [Rexha] with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny.” He was released on his own recognizance and was ordered to stay away from Rexha, who received a full temporary order of protection. He will appear in court July 31.

The cellphone attack on Rexha was followed by other instances of fan misbehavior toward performers. Singer Ava Max was slapped by a concertgoer on June 20. And country star Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the face with an object thrown by a fan during an Idaho concert.

Ballerini told fans she’s “fine,” but urged concert attendees on Instagram to be more considerate.

Music Kelsea Ballerini hit in the face during concert by fan-thrown object Country singer Kelsea Ballerini was struck in the face by an object thrown by a fan while she was performing in Idaho. The incident is the latest in an unsettling trend of inappropriate fan behavior at concerts.

“Let’s just do a better job of keeping each other safe at shows,” she wrote.

Recently, concertgoers have also offered performers a variety of bizarre gifts. While performing in London last week, Pink accepted a giant wheel of brie cheese. At a previous show, a fan allegedly handed the singer some of their mother’s ashes.

“I don’t know how to feel about this,” she said.

Over the weekend a fan hurled a sex toy — seemingly one modeled after female genitalia — at Lil Nas X while he headlined Lollapalooza Stockholm on Saturday. Concluding his performance of “Down Souf Hoes,” the Grammy-winning singer picked up the item.

“Who threw they p— on stage?” he asked the crowd.

Times fellow Carlos De Loera contributed to this report.