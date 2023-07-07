Da Brat and her wife, Jesseca ‘Judy’ Harris-Dupart, welcome ‘perfect’ first child

Da Brat performs at the 2019 Essence Festival at the Superdome in New Orleans.

B side, B side, check it, baby boy and Da Brat collaboration.

The “Funkdafied” rapper and her wife, Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart, welcomed their son Thursday night.

Harris-Dupart posted about the child’s birth Friday afternoon on Instagram.

“True Legend Harris-Dupart was born 7/6/23 at 8:30pm ... and as PERFECT as ever,” she captioned a video that documented Da Brat’s delivery process. “We are overwhelmed with love, very appreciative for such a blessing of our bundle of joy. This journey has been more amazing than we could’ve ever imagined.”

Advertisement

In an interview with People, the “In Love Wit Chu” artist expressed her excitement about giving birth.

“I can’t believe he came out of me!” said Da Brat, whose real name is Shawntae Harris-Dupart. “Feels like a dream. He’s perfect in every way.”

The couple also discussed the anxiety that came with preparing for childbirth with a mother in her late 40s.

“I was like, ‘Nothing’s gonna come out of me!’” the 49-year-old rapper said.”[My wife was] so nurturing.”

The women, who got married in February 2022, documented the early days of their path to fertility in Season 2 of WeTV’s “Brat Loves Judy” after posting on Instagram that they were “EXTENDING the family.”

Jesseca Harris-Dupart, already a mother of three, talked about the decision the couple made to have Da Brat carry the child to term, saying, “We had a little tug-o-war in the beginning … but I felt like she should have the experience,”

The “What’chu Like” artist’s delivery comes after experiencing a previous miscarriage, she shared in the recent interview.

“I had never been so excited about something that I didn’t even know I wanted,” Da Brat said. “I fell in love with the idea and then it was all snatched away from me. Luckily, we still had quite a few of her eggs left.”

Advertisement

Music The last word Sans rap, Da Brat exposes the painful truth of prison life in ‘Civil Brand.’

In February, the couple announced Da Brat’s pregnancy.

“It’s been quite a journey,” the rapper told People that month. “It started as a joke [on Instagram]. ... But then we got a huge response. It was like, ‘Oh my God, do we want to actually have kids, and if we do, girl, we better hurry up!’”

Da Brat came out publicly as a lesbian in a March 2020 Instagram post about the overwhelming early birthday gift she received from Harris-Dupart: a white Bentley with red interior and custom-ordered red bow.

“I’ve always been a kind of private person until I met my heart’s match who handles some things differently than I do,” she wrote. “Thank you baby [Harris-Dupart] for far more than this incredible birthday gift. I have never experienced this feeling. It’s so overwhelming that often I find myself in a daze hoping to never get pinched to see if it’s real so I can live in this dream forever.”