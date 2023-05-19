Jessie J announces the birth of her rainbow baby after suffering a miscarriage in 2021

Jessie J is crying happy tears after the birth of her rainbow baby.

The “Mamma Knows Best” singer, 35, announced the birth of her first child on Friday.

“A week ago, my whole life changed,” she wrote in an Instagram story. “My son entered this world, and my heart grew twice the size.

“The feeling is indescribable. I am flying in love,” she continued. “He is magic. He is all my dreams come true. He is my whole [world]. He and I are both doing great. I am soaking up every second and still can’t believe he is real, here, and mine. I am so grateful. Phew.”

Advertisement

The Grammy-nominated artist’s motherhood journey has had its ups and downs. In late 2021, Jessie J revealed she’d decided to have a baby “on her own” but had suffered a miscarriage.

“To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’m still in shock, the sadness is overwhelming. But I know I am strong, and I know I will be ok.

“I also know millions of women all over the world have felt this pain and way worse. I feel connected to those of you I know and those of you I don’t. It’s the loneliest feeling in the world.”

Jessie, whose real name is Jessica Ellen Cornish, shared that she was pregnant again this January with a video montage that included a positive pregnancy test, an ultrasound that showed growing little baby feet and several photos of herself showing off her baby bump.

“I am so happy and terrified to finally share this. … Please be gentle with me,” she captioned the Instagram reel. “Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked.”

Jessie J welcomes her first child with Danish Israeli pro basketball player Chanan Colman, whom she’s been romantically linked to since April 2022.

This March, to celebrate Mother’s Day in the U.K., the “Bang Bang” singer posted another sonogram, showing her son smiling in the womb, with a tribute to her baby and his father.

“Thank you for coming to me. Thank you for trusting me that my body can keep you safe. Thank you for gifting me with the most special experience . . . with the most important role I will ever play in my entire life,” she wrote.

“I love your Daddy so much, you wouldn’t be on your way without him,” she added. “He is the most patient, calm and good looking man. You are going to LOVE him when you meet him.”