Rosanna Arquette involved in car crash at Malibu shopping center

Rosanna Arquette wears a black coat and small gold hoop earrings as she poses for photos at a red-carpet event
Rosanna Arquette crashed her car into a Malibu shopping center on Tuesday.
(Richard Shotwell / Invision/Associated Press)
By Carlos De Loera
Rosanna Arquette crashed her car into a building at the Point Dume Village shopping center in Malibu, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to The Times.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning at around 9:30 a.m. after the “Pulp Fiction” actor mistakenly pressed down on the accelerator instead of the brakes, causing her to steer into a building structure, according to LASD.

The car’s impact directly affected the building’s “major support” pillars, resulting in the roof collapsing onto Arquette’s vehicle.

While there was “major structural damage,” police said no injuries occurred as a result of the accident. Officials also confirmed that there was no evidence that Arquette was impaired due to alcohol or drugs.

Travel & Experiences

Representatives for Arquette did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

Los Angeles Fire Station 71 Captain Mike Rivera said Tuesday that Arquette was sent to a nearby hospital for an evaluation, according to the Malibu Times.

“She was a little shook up about what happened,” he said.

Rivera noted that the crash “took out three pillars that support the roof [of the building]. ... We had two tables nearby but luckily no one was sitting there.” He added that engineers were brought in “to deem the building safe.”

In 2022, the “Desperately Seeking Susan” star was involved in a minor crash where she reportedly collided with a UPS truck at the Palisades Village shopping center, according to a report from TMZ.

Carlos De Loera

Carlos De Loera is a reporter and a member of the 2022-23 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class. He previously worked at The Times as an editorial assistant and intern with Arts and Entertainment and at the Houston Chronicle as a features intern. De Loera is a L.A. County native and a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, where he majored in history and minored in journalism, ethics and democracy.

