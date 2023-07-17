CBS New York meteorologist Elise Finch dies at 51

CBS New York meteorologist Elise Finch death‘s over the weekend was “sudden” and “unexpected.”

CBS New York meteorologist Elise Finch died over the weekend, the TV station announced Sunday. She was 51.

Finch, who worked at WCBS for 16 years, died suddenly of unknown causes at a local hospital, according to CBS News.

“It is with profound sadness that we share news of the passing of our beloved Elise Dione Finch Henriques,” CBS wrote in its report on her death. “Elise was a gifted and consummate professional who took great care with her work. She was also a wonderful ambassador in the community, including her hometown of Mount Vernon. She was our bright light in the morning. We had the great pleasure of working with Elise for 16 years.”

Advertisement

Finch last made a TV appearance Friday on WCBS’ “News This Morning” and “News at Noon.”

Several of Finch’s colleagues reacted to the news of her passing online.

CBS News’ Chris Wragge tweeted, “My heart is broken. Our team will never be the same. No one matched musical wits better. I’ll miss you much.”

“Elise was fiercely loyal to those she loved, a straight shooter, a consummate professional, and made me laugh until I cried,” WCBS’ weekend anchor Jessica Moore tweeted. “But above all she was completely devoted to her family, especially her daughter Grace. I love you so much, my friend. Heaven now has an angel like no other.”

Advertisement

The Emmy winner was born in Mount Vernon, N.Y., and graduated from Mount Vernon High School. She received her bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University before earning her master’s degree in broadcast journalism from Syracuse University.

Prior to joining WCBS in 2007, Finch worked on the weather team at NBC on “Early Today Show,” alongside contributing to coverage on MSNBC and NBC Weather Plus. Earlier in her career she worked for CBS affiliates in Arizona and Ohio, a Fox affiliate in Ohio and an ABC affiliate in Minnesota. Finch got her start on television as a production coordinator at E! Entertainment.

Finch is survived by her husband Graig Henriques, who worked alongside Finch as a photojournalist at WCBS, and her daughter, Grace.