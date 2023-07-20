Kim Kardashian has mixed feelings about ‘fast’ rebound with Pete Davidson post-Kanye
Kim Kardashian is reflecting on her dating choices in the aftermath of her divorce from Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.
In a recent episode of the Hulu reality show “The Kardashians,” she shared that she had second thoughts about having dated Pete Davidson so quickly after the divorce.
“And I definitely jumped into another relationship so fast,” Kardashian said while sitting with half-sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner. “It got my mind away from stuff.
“And that’s not a way to run from things — it’s better to deal, heal and then feel,” she said, before Kendall suggested flipping the order to “feel, deal, heal,” prioritizing emotions first.
Kardashian and Davidson met in 2019. Months after Kardashian filed her divorce with Ye, she and Davidson began dating in November 2021 after the reality TV star’s “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut. During her “SNL” gig in October, Kardashian appeared alongside Davidson in an “Aladdin”-inspired sketch in which the two shared a kiss.
After multiple public sightings throughout 2021, Kardashian and Davidson made things official in March 2022.
During their relationship, Ye repeatedly disparaged the “SNL” comedian on social media, with comments attacking him on Instagram, along with memes and a claymation music video seemingly depicting Davidson’s death. By August 2022, Kardashian and Davidson had split. Ye has since apologized for the posts.
Kardashian and Ye married in May 2014 and separated at the end of 2020 amid the start of the rapper and fashion designer’s public meltdown. Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021. And while the divorce has played out in court, a judge in March granted Kardashian’s request to be considered legally single and to drop “West” from her name.
In November, the pair agreed on a divorce settlement, dividing their assets and making decisions about how to co-parent their children, North, 10; Saint, who turns 7 next week; Chicago, 5; and Psalm, 4. Kardashian has been vocal about the emotional challenges of their split-custody arrangement.
Earlier in this week’s “The Kardashians” episode, the cameras were rolling on the day her divorce was finalized. Kardashian was seen sorting through a large roomful of racks of Ye’s clothes from previous fashion work, deciding which things to give away and which to keep.
“I’m really at peace with it — there’s so many amazing things that came from my marriage and my divorce,” she said after sorting through boxes full of clothes the couple had planned to give to their children, or a closet full of Yeezys, which Kardashian said was “me holding on to the Kanye that I know,” struggling to keep tears away.
“I would never take back any of the hard things that happened, or the hard times. I love my life, but it’s time to do something different,” she said before telling an assistant which things to donate.
While talking about the experience of sorting through Ye’s things with Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Kardashian processed the reasons for keeping the heaps of clothes.
“I get so emotional, or like sentimental,” Kardashian said, “But sometimes I’m like, ‘Why do i hold on to this?’”
Kendall responded by telling her she was “holding on to the reality you thought you were going to live.
“This whole fantasy you created in your head of what your marriage was gonna be like and it completely shifted to something you would have never expected,” she said as Kardashian listened and nodded in agreement.
