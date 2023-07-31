Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Michelle Yeoh gave an intimate look at her wedding day and shared photos with husband Jean Todt

Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt pose for photographers at the BAFTA awards.
Michelle Yeoh recently shared photos from her marriage ceremony with Jean Todt.
(Vianney Le Caer / Invision / Associated Press)
By Carlos De Loera
Share

Michelle Yeoh showed everyone everything about her recent wedding all at once.

Yeoh married her longtime partner and former Ferrari and Peugeot racing director Jean Todt last week in Geneva after a 19-year engagement.

Over the weekend, the “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star shared photos of the long-awaited ceremony on Instagram.

Advertisement

In the pictures, Yeoh wears a silk white shirt and a frilly white skirt as she gleefully places a large gold band on Todt’s finger. Meanwhile, the groom was wearing a dark blue suit with a mosaic-patterned blue tie. Another snap captured the ornately wooden Genevan building where the two officially exchanged vows.

Jean Todt in a tuxedo puts his arm around actor Michelle Yeoh in a white gown at the Oscars

Movies

Michelle Yeoh marries former racing exec Jean Todt after 19-year engagement

Michelle Yeoh married former Ferrari and Peugeot racing director Jean Todt in Geneva on Thursday, 19 years after Todt proposed to the Oscar winner.

In another photo, the newlyweds sit in bed with a pile of petals in the shape of a heart and swan-shaped towels at their feet.

The final picture shows a photoshopped poster of Yeoh’s film “Tomorrow Never Dies,” with Todt’s head swapped in for Pierce Brosnan as the pair sit on a motorcycle. The creator of the doctored image aptly changed the title of the movie to “Love Never Dies,” with their wedding date printed at the bottom.

“19 years and YES!! we are married!! Thkq to our ‘families’ who love us for all these years,” the Academy Award winner captioned the photos. “We love you and here’s to many more to come.”

Todt officially confirmed the couple’s union through X — the website formerly known as Twitter — on Friday.

“Now that my other son [Felipe Massa] has « discreetly » spread the good news, I can happily confirm the union with the Love of my life, Michelle,” Todt wrote.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 12: Michelle Yeoh accepts the award for Actress in a Leading Role at the 95th Academy Awards in the Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Awards

Michelle Yeoh becomes first Asian performer to win best actress Oscar

Superstar Michelle Yeoh of “Everything Everywhere All at Once” scored an Oscar on her first nomination, becoming the first Asian lead actress to win.

Advertisement

Massa, a former Formula One driver, shared the pair’s wedding program on Instagram last week.

“We met in Shanghai on 4th June 2004,” the program said. “On 26th July 2004, J.T proposed to marry M.Y and she said YES! Today after 6992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, We are so happy to celebrate this special moment together!”

It appeared that Yeoh’s Oscar statuette also made it to the festivities, with Massa and others posing alongside the gilded trophy in his photos. The pictorial recap also showed the “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” actor adorned in a few wedding looks, including a champagne-hued bodice gown.

“Happy marriage #JeanTodt & #michelleyeoh love you so much,” Massa captioned the post.

Times staff writer Nardine Saad contributed to this report.

Entertainment & Arts
Carlos De Loera

Carlos De Loera is a reporter and a member of the 2022-23 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class. He previously worked at The Times as an editorial assistant and intern with Arts and Entertainment and at the Houston Chronicle as a features intern. De Loera is a L.A. County native and a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, where he majored in history and minored in journalism, ethics and democracy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement