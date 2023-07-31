Michelle Yeoh gave an intimate look at her wedding day and shared photos with husband Jean Todt

Michelle Yeoh showed everyone everything about her recent wedding all at once.

Yeoh married her longtime partner and former Ferrari and Peugeot racing director Jean Todt last week in Geneva after a 19-year engagement.

Over the weekend, the “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star shared photos of the long-awaited ceremony on Instagram.

In the pictures, Yeoh wears a silk white shirt and a frilly white skirt as she gleefully places a large gold band on Todt’s finger. Meanwhile, the groom was wearing a dark blue suit with a mosaic-patterned blue tie. Another snap captured the ornately wooden Genevan building where the two officially exchanged vows.

In another photo, the newlyweds sit in bed with a pile of petals in the shape of a heart and swan-shaped towels at their feet.

The final picture shows a photoshopped poster of Yeoh’s film “Tomorrow Never Dies,” with Todt’s head swapped in for Pierce Brosnan as the pair sit on a motorcycle. The creator of the doctored image aptly changed the title of the movie to “Love Never Dies,” with their wedding date printed at the bottom.

“19 years and YES!! we are married!! Thkq to our ‘families’ who love us for all these years,” the Academy Award winner captioned the photos. “We love you and here’s to many more to come.”

Todt officially confirmed the couple’s union through X — the website formerly known as Twitter — on Friday.

“Now that my other son [Felipe Massa] has « discreetly » spread the good news, I can happily confirm the union with the Love of my life, Michelle,” Todt wrote.

Massa, a former Formula One driver, shared the pair’s wedding program on Instagram last week.

“We met in Shanghai on 4th June 2004,” the program said. “On 26th July 2004, J.T proposed to marry M.Y and she said YES! Today after 6992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, We are so happy to celebrate this special moment together!”

It appeared that Yeoh’s Oscar statuette also made it to the festivities, with Massa and others posing alongside the gilded trophy in his photos. The pictorial recap also showed the “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” actor adorned in a few wedding looks, including a champagne-hued bodice gown.

“Happy marriage #JeanTodt & #michelleyeoh love you so much,” Massa captioned the post.

Times staff writer Nardine Saad contributed to this report.