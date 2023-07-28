Michelle Yeoh marries former racing exec Jean Todt after 19-year engagement

Nineteen years after saying “yes,” Michelle Yeoh has finally said “I do”: The history-making Oscar winner has wed longtime fiancé Jean Todt.

The “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star, 60, wed the former Ferrari and Peugeot racing director, 77, in Geneva on Thursday, according to former Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa, who shared the couple’s wedding program on Instagram. The program recapped the high-profile pair’s love story and revealed a few details about their big day.

“We met in Shanghai on 4th June 2004,” the program said. “On 26th July 2004, J.T proposed to marry M.Y and she said YES! Today after 6992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this special moment together!”

Advertisement

It appears that Yeoh’s Oscar statuette also made it to the festivities, with Massa and others posing alongside the gilded trophy in his photos. The pictorial recap also showed the “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” actor adorned in a few wedding looks, including a sheer blouse and tasseled cream skirt, as well as a champagne-hued bodice gown.

“Happy marriage #JeanTodt & #michelleyeoh love you so much,” Massa captioned the post.

Awards Read Michelle Yeoh’s full Academy Award acceptance speech Michelle Yeoh makes history as the first Asian actor to win a lead actress award at the Oscars, for her performance in ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once.’

Representatives for Yeoh and Todt did not immediately respond Friday to The Times’ request for comment. And Yeoh has not yet posted about the nuptials.

Todt, a recently retired French motor racing executive, serves as the United Nations’ special envoy for road safety and was the former president of racing’s governing body, Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA).

Advertisement

Speaking to The Times in November, Yeoh confirmed her and Todt’s long-delayed wedding plans. The “Star Trek: Discovery” alum said that she and Todt were supposed to finally get married last year but procuring the paperwork had been time-consuming (Todt is a Swiss resident and the country has exacting requirements). She also said that making it official wasn’t as important to her as it was to Todt.

“A piece of paper doesn’t change it for me,” she said. “But it means a lot to Jean, so it means a lot to me.”