Michelle Yeoh becomes first Asian performer to win best actress Oscar

International icon Michelle Yeoh made history Sunday by winning the Oscar for lead actress, the first Asian ever to triumph in the category.

“Ladies, don’t let anybody ever tell you you are past your prime,” Yeoh, who mounted the stage to a standing ovation, said upon collecting her prize. “I have to dedicate this to my mom — all the moms in the world — because they are really the superheroes.

The “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star was only the second Asian performer, and the first to identify openly as such, nominated for lead actress in 95 years of the Oscars; 1936 nominee Merle Oberon disguised her part-Indian heritage during an earlier, far less racially open era of Hollywood history.

“Everything Everywhere,” blending science fiction with absurd comedy, romance and family drama, features Yeoh’s protagonist Evelyn Wang inadvertently traversing the multiverse, inhabiting around 70 different versions of herself in a mind-bending host of what-might-have-beens from put-upon wife, mother and laundromat operator to action hero to glamorous star. The role demanded versatility, physicality and emotional availability at the highest levels.

Advertisement

Yeoh, 60, made her name in the 1990s, performing her own stunts in a string of action movies in Hong Kong — including “Supercop,” in which she starred alongside Jackie Chan. She also starred in several massively popular movies Stateside, including best picture nominee and best foreign-language film Oscar winner “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” (2000), the James Bond entry “Tomorrow Never Dies” (1997) and the blockbuster “Crazy Rich Asians” (2018).

The 2023 lead-actress race had been perceived as very close all season long between Yeoh and Cate Blanchett (for “Tár”). Blanchett had prevailed with many critics’ groups, taking at least 30 of those prizes, including from Los Angeles Film Critics Assn., the New York Film Critics Circle and the Critics Choice Awards. But Yeoh took more than 40, as well as the most important Oscar precursor: the Screen Actors Guild Award.

“Thank you to the academy,” Yeoh concluded her speech. “This is history in the making.”

