It’s Virgo season. And it can’t be a coincidence that Queen Bey will be celebrating her birthday performing in the city of stars: Los Angeles.

Have you planned your “most fabulous silver fashions”? Revisited the lyrics to your favorite songs? We’re here to help you shimmer like a disco ball during Labor Day weekend, whether you have a ticket to SoFi Stadium or you’re ready to light up a Renaissance-themed dance party.