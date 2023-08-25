How to find parking for the Beyoncé Renaissance concerts at SoFi Stadium

Lots of parking spaces at and around SoFi Stadium are available. They are not cheap, however.

Tickets are sold out for Beyoncé’s shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood next month, but the Beyhive can still find spaces in the stadium’s parking lots. For now, at least.

SoFi is surrounded by eight vast color-coded parking zones, and spaces in most of them are still available through the stadium’s parking partner, Arrive’s ParkWhiz. The exception is the close-in Yellow zone, which runs along the east side of the stadium. For spaces there, you’ll have to buy from a ticket broker or reseller.

Some of the other zones are selling out on ParkWhiz’s site, however, as they all did for Taylor Swift’s Eras tour. So if you want to avoid the higher prices on resale sites, acting sooner is better than later.

Advertisement

There are also spaces within a mile or two of the stadium that you can find through ParkWhiz or a number of independent parking sites.

Here’s a guide to where to look and how much you can expect to pay.

How to find parking on the SoFi grounds

To park in one of SoFi’s zones, the easiest and least expensive path is to go to sofistadium.com, click on the Stadium menu and select “Parking & Transportation.” There, you’ll find a link that says “Buy Parking Here,” which will take you to ParkWhiz’s SoFi site.

ParkWhiz charges $55 to $66 (including fees) for spots in the Blue, Green, Brown, Orange, Purple or Pink zones. (The Red zone, which is for oversized vehicles, will set you back $275.) You won’t be reserving a specific space, just a place somewhere in that zone; that’s how SoFi does things.

According to a SoFi spokesperson, no parking spaces will be sold at the gates — they must be reserved in advance.

Advertisement

A number of ticket sellers, brokers and resellers also offer parking reservations for SoFi’s zones, but you’ll pay more if you go that route. And beware: The final charge for a space is higher there than the posted price because of the hefty fees tacked on at the end of the transaction.

For example, a $65 spot in the Pink zone cost $92 after fees on SeatGeek.com. The same spot costs $55 through ParkWhiz.

The resellers appear to be the only source for spots in SoFi’s Yellow zone, and prices for those spaces were roughly 10 times the charges for any other zone. Yellow zone prices at Vividseats.com, for example, started at $779 Friday after fees were included.

The stadium’s parking zones will open at 4:30 p.m. The show is scheduled to begin at 8, and the lots will close 90 minutes after the show ends.

What about parking outside of SoFi

Like many of the folks who attend big events at Crypto.com Arena or BMO Stadium, you may turn up your nose at the spaces on site or the lots on the periphery with “special event” pricing. Instead, you plan to drive around for half an hour or more looking for a spot on a nearby street.

This is probably not a fruitful strategy for SoFi Stadium, where the surrounding streets either forbid parking or restrict it to cars with a permit that you do not possess.

If you’re looking for a space that costs less than your pre-concert meal, consult an online parking finder. ParkWhiz’s SoFi site includes more than a dozen lots that are arguably within walking distance of SoFi — that is, within two miles. For the Sept. 1 show, prices for most off-site lots ran $40 to $60, although you could find a space for as low as $14.

Other sites offering parking spaces in and around Inglewood include Way.com, SpotHero.com and ParkMobile.com. There’s also Prked, which connects people with homeowners who offer a space or two in their driveways during special events. (It bills itself as “the Airbnb for parking.”)

Ticketmaster offers spaces at the Kia Forum next door to SoFi on Sept. 2 for $71.50. The same space reserved through ParkWhiz will cost you $52.50.

Can I take an Uber or a Lyft to the show?

Yes, you can. You could also take a taxi, limo or other ride for hire.

You could even drive to a cheap parking spot a few miles from SoFi and take a ride-hailing service to the stadium. If you do, you’ll be dropped off and picked up on Kareem Court, which is on the north side of the stadium between Pincay Drive and Manchester Blvd.