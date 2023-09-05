Meghan Markle went to see Beyoncé again, this time with her girls and without Prince Harry

Kerry Washington, left, Kelly Rowland and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, accessorized with silver for Monday’s show at SoFi Stadium.

Meghan Markle got cozy with some celebrity gal pals for the third and final night of Beyoncé’s Renaissance world tour at SoFi Stadium.

Days after attending the pop diva’s first show on Friday, the “Suits” star and Duchess of Sussex returned for Beyoncé’s birthday show — this time without Prince Harry. Page Six shared photos Tuesday of Meghan posing with Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland and Kerry Washington.

An eagle-eyed concertgoer also spotted Meghan with media mogul Tyler Perry in the VIP section. Perry is the godfather to Meghan and Harry’s daughter, Lilibet.

Meghan, Washington and Rowland were all wearing black with a little bit of silver accessorizing to help fulfill Beyoncé’s birthday wish that fans wear silver and so they can “surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night.”

On the first night of Beyoncé’s Los Angeles SoFi takeover, Meghan and Harry were in the Renaissance spirit as they were seen dancing and hugging to “Love on Top.” The duke and duchess — both wearing silver — were in a private box joined by Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

Over three nights in Los Angeles, Beyoncé’s Renaissance world tour attracted celebrity fans including Gabrielle Union, Kris Jenner, Keke Palmer, Pedro Pascal, Issa Rae, Robin Thede and Naomi Osaka.

On Monday, SoFi welcomed Kim Kardashian, North West, Khloé Kardashian, Lizzo, Hailey and Justin Bieber, and Kylie Jenner, who was joined by now-confirmed beau Timothée Chalamet.

Beyoncé’s final show also featured a surprise appearance by Diana Ross, who performed “Love Hangover” and led the crowd in singing “Happy Birthday” to the singer.

“Thank you so much for all your sacrifice, and your beauty and grace,” Beyoncé told Ross. “Thank you for opening the doors for me.”