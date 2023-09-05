Rumored couple Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet cuff it at Beyoncé’s birthday show at SoFi

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet confirmed their rumored relationship on Monday during a Beyoncé concert at SoFi Stadium.

The “Kardashians” star and the Oscar-nominated actor were seen packing on the PDA at SoFi Stadium — making their first joint public appearance — as Beyoncé played her third and final show at the Inglewood venue during her record-breaking Renaissance tour. With thousands of fans in attendance, social media teemed with footage of the young couple walking in together, as well as other candid moments, including them chatting and Chalamet puffing on a cigarette before the show.

Jenner, 26, and Chalamet, 27, who have been linked romantically since April, lifted any doubt about their relationship status as they hugged and kissed and danced during the star-studded show. The two were seated in the venue’s VIP section with her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian, as well as Hailey and Justin Bieber, Adele, and Chalamet’s “Dune” co-star Zendaya, according to TMZ, which obtained footage of the couple kissing with their arms wrapped around each other.

Neither the Kylie Cosmetics founder nor the “Call Me By Your Name” star have yet addressed their romance in public and representatives for them did not immediately respond Tuesday to The Times’ requests for comment.

In April, the gossip social-media page DeuxMoi shared an anonymous tip alleging that “Timmy C has a new girl...Kylie Jenner,” and rumor had it that they were just “keeping things casual.”

However, speculation — as well as tabloid interest — built around them for months with nary a confirmation that they were indeed an item. (Even when TMZ spotted Jenner’s Range Rover in the driveway of Chalamet’s Beverly Hills home days after the anonymous tip.)

Jenner’s ex, Travis Scott, appeared to address the rumored romance in July when he seemed to diss the “Wonka” star in his new track “Meltdown.”

“Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs, got the Willy Wonka factory / Burn a athlete like it’s calories, find another flame hot as me,” he raps on the track.

Jenner, who shares two young children with the rapper, split from Scott in January after dating on-and-off since 2017.