‘Wild ‘N Out’ star Jacky Oh died from cosmetic surgery complications

Jacky Oh, seen above with DC Young Fly, died from cosmetic surgery complications, her autopsy report revealed.

“Wild ‘N Out” star Ms. Jacky Oh! died as a result of complications from cosmetic surgery, her autopsy report revealed. Her manner of death was ruled accidental.

Jacky Oh was found unresponsive in her hotel room on May 31, according to a Miami Police Department report obtained by The Times. Smith had traveled to Miami with her aunt to undergo cosmetic surgery.

According to the autopsy report, reviewed by The Times, Jacky Oh had a “gluteal augmentation procedure” the day prior; she had liposuction to transfer fat to her buttocks. She underwent the procedure without any complications, the report said. Jacky Oh — born Jacklyn Smith — was prescribed the antibiotic Ciprofloxacin, pain medication Oxycodone and anti-nausea medication Ondansetron post-surgery. After the procedure, Jacky Oh developed a headache that only continued to intensify after a massage, the report said. A nurse advised her to take Ibuprofen and stop the Ondansetron.

Per the report, Jacky Oh told her aunt that her head felt like it was “burning.” Her aunt contacted emergency services when Jacky Oh struggled to speak, but she became unresponsive before they arrived.

The autopsy revealed that Oh had swelling in her brain and bleeding of the skin around her torso.

She was transported to HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and was pronounced dead shortly before midnight.

Per the report, Jacky Oh’s father said she didn’t have any medical, surgical or psychiatric history. Hospital reports revealed that she had undergone a breast augmentation on a prior occasion.

Jacky Oh had been in a relationship with DC Young Fly since 2015. The couple met while filming the sketch comedy show “Wild ‘N Out.” At the time, Smith had been a “Wild ‘N Out girl” for two seasons and DC Young Fly was a rookie on the hip-hop variety series. The pair shared three children.

In a 2017 interview with DJ Smallz Eyes, Jacky Oh opened up about pregnancy, her love for her children and the pressure to “snap back” after childbirth.

“I looked in the mirror and said, ‘Damn I need to lose some damn weight, because my stomach lookin’ crazy,’ but ya know it happens, I had a baby,” she said.

In June, Smith was memorialized in Atlanta at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church in a lavish celebration of life that included thousands of flowers, a horse-drawn carriage and doves that DC Young Fly released into the sky.

DC Young Fly, born John Whitfield, spoke about his longtime partner and the mother of their children — Nova, 6, Nala, 2, and Prince’Nehemiah, 10 months — in a impassioned speech in which he discussed the importance of faith in trying times.

“Jack, you know I love you girl. You know!” he began the eulogy. “But we’re here, baby. Like you said, this feels like a dream, feels like a fairy tale ... but this ain’t no fairy tale. And if Joseph didn’t complain, I won’t either.”