Ms. Jacky Oh!’s surgeon will not be investigated in connection with the “Wild ‘N Out” star’s death

Ms. Jacky Oh! smiles and wears a striped blouse and has platinum blonde twist braids.
(Paras Griffin / Getty Images)
By Emily St. MartinStaff Writer 
The Miami Police Department confirmed to The Times that Dr. Zachary Okhah will not face a criminal probe because the medical examiner ruled her death an accident.

The “Wild ‘N Out” star died as a result of complications from cosmetic surgery, her autopsy report revealed. She was found unresponsive in her hotel room on May 31, according to a Miami Police Department report obtained by The Times. Smith had traveled to Miami with her aunt to undergo cosmetic surgery.

Entertainment & Arts

According to the autopsy report, reviewed by The Times, Jacky Oh! had a “gluteal augmentation procedure,” liposuction to transfer fat to her buttocks, the day before. She underwent the procedure without any complications, the report said. Jacky Oh — born Jacklyn Smith — was prescribed the antibiotic Ciprofloxacin, pain medication Oxycodone and anti-nausea medication Ondansetron post-surgery. After the procedure, Jacky Oh developed a headache that only continued to intensify after a massage, the report said. A nurse advised her to take Ibuprofen and stop the Ondansetron.

Per the report, Jacky Oh told her aunt that her head felt like it was “burning.” Her aunt contacted emergency services when Jacky Oh! struggled to speak, but she became unresponsive before they arrived and she was pronounced dead at HCA Florida Mercy Hospital shortly before midnight.

The autopsy revealed that Oh! had swelling in her brain and bleeding of the skin around her torso.

Entertainment & Arts

Dr. Okhah released a statement on Instagram in early June, after he was scrutinized online in the wake of Jacky Oh1’s death. “To all my past, current and prospect patients, PH-1 Miami remains devoted to the highest quality of medical care,” he wrote. “All aesthetic procedures are performed in a hygienically safe environment to universally recognized medical standards.”

Dr. Okhah continued that he is “relentlessly committed to advancing techniques in the realm of plastic surgery” and that he and his staff vet, prep and treat patients per their medical histories and that his mission is to help patients achieve “the best possible results” in the safest way possible.

Emily St. Martin

Emily St. Martin is an entertainment reporter on the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the Los Angeles Times, she contributed to the New York Times, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, NBC, Vice, Los Angeles Magazine and the Southern California News Group. She also previously worked at the Hollywood Reporter. In 2022, she won third place for best news feature with the L.A. Press Club. St. Martin has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of La Verne and a master’s in creative nonfiction from UC Riverside.

