Keke Palmer reportedly accuses Darius Jackson of abuse in restraining order request

Keke Palmer is taking legal action against Darius Jackson, the father of her son. The “Hustlers” actor filed a request for a restraining order against her once-boyfriend on Thursday, according to multiple reports citing court documents.

In the request filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Palmer alleged Jackson “trespassed into my home without my knowledge or consent, threatened me, then physically attacked me” on Sunday, according to People. Jackson’s alleged trespassing was reportedly caught on surveillance video and screenshots were attached to Palmer’s request.

The “Nope” star, whose birth name is Lauren Keyana Palmer, reportedly claimed that Jackson lunged for her neck, struck her and threw her “over the couch.” She also reportedly alleged that Jackson stole her phone when she was “going to call the police.”

In the court documents, Palmer, 30, reportedly said that Jackson was looking for their 8-month-old son, Leodis, to take him to a football game, “Today” reported. However, the child was with Palmer’s sister.

The actor alleged that she experienced “many instances of physical violence” with Jackson, according to Us Weekly. She also reportedly accused Jackson of “destroying my personal property,” including glasses and diaries, and of throwing her belongings on the street. Palmer also alleged that the former football player threatened self-harm “if I left him,” and reportedly accused him of “harassment, and other physical and emotional abuse.” Palmer is seeking sole custody of their son, Leodis Andrellton.

Neither Palmer‘s nor Jackson’s legal representatives immediately responded to The Times’ request for comments Friday.

On Thursday, Jackson shared a photo of himself holding Leodis on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I love you, son. See you soon,” he captioned the picture.

Palmer’s court documents also confirmed that her romantic relationship with Jackson “finally ended for good” in October after they were spotted together in August and September. The actor and Jackson were reportedly together for about two years and share one child.

In July, Jackson came under fire for publicly criticizing Palmer in response to a viral video of Usher serenading the “Proud Family” star at his Las Vegas residency.

“It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” Jackson replied to a clip of Palmer slow-dancing with Usher in a sheer dress and black bodysuit.

Jackson’s unsolicited opinion of how a mom should dress immediately sparked a backlash on social media, where people accused him of attempting to exert control over Palmer. To make matters worse, Jackson doubled down in a follow-up tweet accusing “the wife & mother to his kids” of showing off her “booty cheeks to please others.”

The former football player and the “True Jackson, VP” alum welcomed their son in February.

Palmer did not address the Jackson controversy directly, but she did release new “I’m a motha” merch and encourage other moms to “do you” in the wake of the incident.

The Emmy winner also recently collaborated with Usher on a song called “Boyfriend.” The music video prominently featured Palmer and plays as a wink and nod (she literally winks at the camera while saying, “I’m a mother, after all”) to the Jackson drama.

“Girl, if there’s one person on this Earth that loves you for sure, it’s that baby,” Palmer said in a message to mothers while speaking with the Cut.

“Be happy, because there’s no love like it. Somebody loving you like that, hell, who cares?”