Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson got ‘cozy’ at Beyoncé’s birthday concert

Keke Palmer spent her birthday last month with Darius Jackson amid reports of their split.

Beyoncé wasn’t the only one celebrating Virgo season on Monday: Keke Palmer, who rang in her 30th year on Aug. 26, was in attendance at Monday night’s show. And she was there with with a very familiar face.

The “Nope” actor brought Darius Jackson to the Renaissance tour concert, which marked the pair’s second outing together since reports of their split.

Palmer and Jackson could be seen singing and dancing together to Beyoncé’s “Energy,” as well as sharing laughs while embracing from their seats at the Inglewood arena, according to the fitness instructor’s Instagram stories. Jackson was also with Palmer on her actual 30th birthday.

Last month, an anonymous source told Entertainment Tonight that Palmer and Jackson had broken up “after he called her out on Twitter for her outfit at the Usher concert.” They have reportedly been co-parenting their baby boy since the alleged breakup.

The alleged breakup followed controversial comments from Jackson amid the Usher drama. In July, Jackson publicly criticized Palmer, outfit-shaming her, in response to a viral video of Usher serenading her during his Las Vegas residency.

“It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” Jackson replied to a clip of Palmer slow-dancing with Usher in a sheer dress and black bodysuit.

After his unsolicited opinion of how she should dress sparked immediate backlash on social media, Jackson doubled down by accusing his “wife & mother to his kids” of showing off her “booty cheeks to please others.”

While Palmer has not addressed Jackson’s remarks, she released some “I’m a motha” merch and encourage other moms to “do you” in the wake of the incident. She also recently collaborated with Usher on a song called “Boyfriend.” The music video for the track seems to allude to the Jackson drama by prominently featuring Palmer — who at one point winks at the camera and says, “I’m a mother, after all.”

Similar to Taylor Swift’s Eras tour, Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour has generated and fed side narratives of celebrity couplings. Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet took their long-rumored romance public during the same birthday show on Monday at SoFi.

Beyoncé’s three-show run at SoFi was star-studded beyond rumored flings, drawing the likes of Meghan Markle, Gabrielle Union, LeBron James, Kris Jenner, Keke Palmer, Sofía Vergara, Sarah Paulson, Pedro Pascal, Brie Larson, Issa Rae, Tyler Perry, Jennie from Blackpink, RZA, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Lana Condor, Robin Thede, Naomi Osaka, Tiffany Haddish, Maya Rudolph and Beyoncé’s former Destiny Child bandmate Kelly Rowland.

Times staff writer Christi Carras contributed to this report.