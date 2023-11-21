Wayne Brady gets into ‘minor’ fight with driver in Malibu who hit his car and tried to run

The man who struck Wayne Brady’s car Sunday in Malibu was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on suspicion of hit and run, battery and driving under the influence.

The “Don’t Forget the Lyrics” host was driving along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu near Las Flores Road and Duke’s restaurant around 7:30 p.m. Sunday when another car backed into Brady’s, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. said in a statement shared with The Times.

When Brady and the other driver pulled over to exchange information, the driver heard first responders’ sirens and ran away, the statement said. Brady attempted to stop the person, which led to “a minor physical altercation.”

The driver ran into a nearby neighborhood, where deputies arrested the individual on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, hit and run with damage to property, and battery, the statement said.

The department declined to release the person’s name, citing an ongoing investigation. Nobody required medical attention.

Representatives for Brady did not immediately respond to The Times’ requests for comment.

Brady most recently made headlines when he announced his pansexuality in an interview with People.

He said he was prompted to start discovering new parts of himself after the 2014 death of Robin Williams, along with his own battle with depression.

“I did all the therapy I could do,” he said. “I was treated for love addiction. It’s a part of my journey. I had to start examining why I was looking for myself and happiness in a slew of people.”

Brady has hosted TV shows including “Don’t Forget the Lyrics” and “Let’s Make a Deal” and was a frequent panelist on “Whose Line Is It Anyway,” for which he won a Primetime Emmy. He has also acted in “30 Rock” and “Chappelle’s Show.”

An accomplished stage actor, Brady also has starred in Broadway hits “Chicago,” “Rent” and “Hamilton.” He performed in a Hollywood Bowl revival of “Kinky Boots” in 2022 and next year will star as the titular character in the touring revival of “The Wiz.”