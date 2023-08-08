One, two... three! Ciara and Russell Wilson are expecting their third child together

Russell Wilson and Ciara are expecting their third child together.

Ciara and Russell Wilson are expecting their third child together, the singer and the pro football player announced Tuesday.

The couple broke the pregnancy news via Instagram with a video of Ciara showing off her baby bump while in silhouette against a giant window overlooking an indoor pool. Wilson noted that he filmed the video — set to the tune of Ciara and Chris Brown’s new single, “How We Roll” — crediting himself as “Daddy.”

“You look at me like that again, we make another kid…

You my heart I’m your rib,” Ciara captioned the clip, quoting lyrics from “How We Roll.”

“That’s just ‘How We Roll,’” Wilson wrote in another shameless plug for the song.

The “One, Two Step” hitmaker and the Denver Broncos quarterback wed in 2016 and share two other children: Sienna, 6, and Win, 3. Ciara also has a 9-year-old son, Future, with rapper Future.

In the comments sections of their Instagram announcements, a number of Ciara and Wilson’s famous friends congratulated them. Among the well-wishers were Vanessa Bryant, Chloe Bailey, Lupita Nyong’o, Loni Love, Lauren Jauregui and Winnie Harlow.

“Congratulations!” Byrant wrote. “Love you @ciara @dangerusswilson.”

“YEEEESSSSS,” Bailey wrote.

“Congratulations Mama!!!” Nyong’o wrote. “Sending [love] to you and @dangerusswilson!”