Advertisement
Music

One, two... three! Ciara and Russell Wilson are expecting their third child together

Russell Wilson posing in a patterned suit with Ciara posing in a sparkly bra and black jacket.
Russell Wilson and Ciara are expecting their third child together.
(Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Share

Ciara and Russell Wilson are expecting their third child together, the singer and the pro football player announced Tuesday.

The couple broke the pregnancy news via Instagram with a video of Ciara showing off her baby bump while in silhouette against a giant window overlooking an indoor pool. Wilson noted that he filmed the video — set to the tune of Ciara and Chris Brown’s new single, “How We Roll” — crediting himself as “Daddy.”

“You look at me like that again, we make another kid…
You my heart I’m your rib,” Ciara captioned the clip, quoting lyrics from “How We Roll.”

“That’s just ‘How We Roll,’” Wilson wrote in another shameless plug for the song.

Ciara, left, and Russell Wilson at the ESPY Awards

Entertainment & Arts

Ciara welcomes a baby boy with Russell Wilson — and sings him ‘Happy Birthday’

Singer-songwriter Ciara shared a video of herself singing “Happy Birthday” to her second child with Russell Wilson through a sparkly face mask.

Advertisement

The “One, Two Step” hitmaker and the Denver Broncos quarterback wed in 2016 and share two other children: Sienna, 6, and Win, 3. Ciara also has a 9-year-old son, Future, with rapper Future.

In the comments sections of their Instagram announcements, a number of Ciara and Wilson’s famous friends congratulated them. Among the well-wishers were Vanessa Bryant, Chloe Bailey, Lupita Nyong’o, Loni Love, Lauren Jauregui and Winnie Harlow.

“Congratulations!” Byrant wrote. “Love you @ciara @dangerusswilson.”

“YEEEESSSSS,” Bailey wrote.

“Congratulations Mama!!!” Nyong’o wrote. “Sending [love] to you and @dangerusswilson!”

Entertainment & Arts

Ciara and Russell Wilson are married, announcing, ‘We are The Wilsons!’

MusicSports
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement