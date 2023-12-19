Never mind — Amanda Bynes says her podcast will resume after short-lived pause

Amanda Bynes is getting back into podcasting after taking a brief pause after streaming her debut episode.

Just kidding. Amanda Bynes is back to podcasting after briefly halting her latest venture.

The former child star, who took “a pause” over the weekend after streaming just one episode, on Monday walked back her comments on TikTok. Bynes said she would resume the show, “Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast,” and give it ample time to develop.

“I think podcasts take time to grow, to build a following. I shouldn’t have said what I said last night about not getting the type of guests that we were looking forward to getting because, you never know, you might get them in the future,” the 37-year-old said. “And the guests that we have lined up are really great. I’m really looking forward to filming the next episode.”

The “All That” and “Easy A” star launched the show with Sieminski on Dec. 9 and invited L.A. tattoo artist Dahlia Moth to speak in the inaugural episode. About a week later, she announced the hiatus over booking challenges — she wanted guests such as Jack Harlow, Drake and Post Malone — later adding that she was sad about the pause and that friends had encouraged her to “keep going.”

In a late Monday update, Bynes said that “the podcast guest gates of heaven have opened” and that she had booked a local guest for the next episode. Flight Club L.A. store manager Nick Mendez apparently fit her criteria and will be the subject of the episode she and Sieminski plan to stream Friday on Spotify.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Nicholaus Mendez is a “retail professional with 10+ years experience in Brick&Mortar and eCommerce operations.” He has managed the retail and consignment store specializing in rare and popular sneaker brands since 2015.

Despite her declaration about going on with the show, only time will tell if Friday’s episode materializes, given a cryptic update Bynes posted Tuesday on TikTok.

In a lengthy statement, Bynes said she was receiving “horrible” and “stressful” comments name-calling her co-host, whom she said “has been nothing but great.” Bynes also threatened to leave the platform if it “still persists.”

She announced that she would be “turning off comments for a while” and that she did “not approve of the harassment that has been happening to Paul” — alleged harassment that she vaguely alluded to in the statement.

“I do not approve of everyone that has blindly picked up a story that has been heresay [sic] and has prompted everyone to harass not only Paul’s Instagram. But Mine as well,” she wrote.

Although the show has put a spotlight on Sieminski, it also placed a brighter one on Bynes. She told TMZ that she would not be discussing her career, personal life or mental health struggles on the podcast, opting to focus on her guests’ lives instead.

Bynes, who stepped away from acting in 2010 during the peak of her career, has made headlines over the last decade stemming from her erratic behavior, drug use and other personal issues, which resulted in a nine-year conservatorship.