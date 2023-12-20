Advertisement
Sydney Sweeney says dating rumors were ‘really hard’ on Glen Powell: ‘I care for him so much’

Glen Powell wears a blue blazer and grins widely while Sydney Sweeney wears a sequin gown and beams up at him.
Glen Powell, with Sydney Sweeney, split from his girlfriend during production of “Anyone but You.”
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)
By Emily St. MartinStaff Writer 
Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell’s chemistry has been hot, hot, hot. But the dating rumors were hard on the actor.

Sweeney is addressing those juicy dating rumors once again, and this time she’s revealing they actually took a toll on her “Anyone but You” co-star. The hotly anticipated rom-com hitting theaters Dec. 22 has been making headlines since spring. On-set snaps of the film’s stars canoodling, wearing next-to-nothing, had the internet buzzing. The photos that circulated of the on-screen pair coincided with reports that Powell had separated from longtime partner Gigi Paris.

Paris shared a video on Instagram of herself walking alone with the caption, “know your worth & onto the next.”

Some speculated that the breakup was connected to the undeniable chemistry between Powell and Sweeney. “It was really hard on Glen, which made me sad … because [otherwise] it was such a beautiful experience for the both of us. I care for him so much,” Sweeney told Glamour, noting that public fascination was likely due to her keeping her real-life relationship with businessman and producer Jonathan Davino fairly private.

“Everyone is always so curious about who I’m with and what’s that like, but I think it’s important to have something for me,” she told the outlet.

Sweeney said the internet is filled with misinformation regarding her love life, and insisted she’s never, ever been happier. “I’ve been in a steady relationship for a really long time, which is not normal in this industry and not normal for my age. What I’ve noticed about the idea of celebrity is people really love to build someone up, and then tear them down.”

While the internet has been invested in Sweeney and Powell — and to be fair the pair has egged on the public with steamy photos and flirty interviews — Sweeney’s real-life beau was actually involved in the production of the rom-com. “We produced [‘Anyone but You’] together,” she told Glamour. “Jonathan is my producing partner. ... It’s really great to work with someone who knows you so well, who fully supports your ideas, your vision and your voice. ... I mean, who doesn’t want to be with their best friend all the time?”

Earlier this year, the Emmy-nominated “Euphoria” star told Variety that she and Powell were just giving the people what they wanted by laying it on thick with their displays of chemistry. She also said the pair “didn’t care” about the rumors — though that later turned out not to be the case for the “Top Gun: Maverick” star, which Sweeney is acknowledging now. In August, though, Sweeney told Variety: “It’s fun to give it to ’em.

“It’s a rom-com,” she said. “That’s what people want! Glen and I don’t really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much.”

Sweeney, who served as executive producer on the film, wanted to nod to the early-aughts rom-coms like “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.” She developed a spec script with screenwriter Ilana Wolpert and Jeff Kirschenbaum at RK Films, then went after Powell to be her co-star.

