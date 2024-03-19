ESPN’s Hannah Storm, ‘shocked’ by breast cancer diagnosis, promotes regular mammograms

After she said her breast cancer diagnosis took her by surprise, sports journalist Hannah Storm urged women to have mammograms regularly.

Storm, a longtime ESPN anchor, revealed her private battle with cancer Tuesday, sharing that she was diagnosed with ductal carcinoma in situ. The condition, also known as DCIS, is the presence of abnormal cells inside the milk duct of a breast and is the earliest form of breast cancer, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“I was shocked,” Storm, 61, told “Good Morning America” anchor Robin Roberts of her diagnosis in an interview that aired Tuesday. “I have had mammograms every year. I have no risk factors, I have no breast cancer in my family, I did not have a lump.”

She added: “I was scared.”

Storm went public with her breast cancer journey, which she said began with a mammogram in November. After she didn’t receive her results in a timely manner, Storm said she contacted the testing facility, which informed her that she needed to have an ultrasound for her breast. After the ultrasound results came in, Storm’s doctor suggested she have a biopsy.

“[The] call came less than 24 hours later. The doctor said, ‘I’m so surprised, but you have ductal carcinoma in situ. You have DCIS, the earliest form of breast cancer,” Storm recalled to Roberts, who previously worked for ESPN and is a breast cancer survivor

Storm, who said she feels “very, very lucky” that doctors detected her cancer in its earliest stage, said she successfully underwent surgery and recovered early enough to report on the Super Bowl in February. As for treatment, Storm said she takes a hormone drug that suppresses the production of estrogen and progesterone.

The award-winning journalist, who is a mother to three daughters, said breast cancer can be treatable if it’s found early and urged women to encourage each other to get regular mammograms.

“It’s so important to advocate for your health and to know ... all the advances that are being made in breast cancer [treatment],” she said.