Kate Beckinsale on ‘The Widow’ and dating in a fishbowl: ‘I’m OK being Marmite’

I haven’t done those movies in five years, but yeah. The thing that’s odd to me is you can do 50 or 55 movies. Four of them are in a rubber suit, and because people dress up like that for Halloween, that slightly skews what people think your skill set is. Actually, the reason I did that movie in the first place is that it wasn't my skill set. It was Jane Austen and Charles Dickens, those sorts of things. I had a bit of trouble initially when I came to Los Angeles with folks saying, “Well, she’s very delicate and English, and she can’t play a cop, and she a bit too refined.”