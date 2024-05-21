Nina Dobrev hospitalized after e-bike accident; says a ‘long road of recovery’ awaits

Nina Dobrev says her first ride on an e-bike — actually an electric-powered motorcycle — will be her last following a recent trip to the hospital.

“I’m ok but it’s going to be a long road of recovery ahead,” she wrote Monday on her Instagram stories, adding in another update, “I think it’s safe to say my first time on a dirt bike will also be my last lol.” .

The 35-year-old “The Vampire Diaries” alum also had a “How it started vs how it’s going” post on her main grid, showing her grinning astride an e-bike in the first image and grimacing in dismay, hooked up to monitors with an IV in one arm in the second. In the latter, she was clad in a blue hospital gown, with braces around her neck and one leg .

Dobrev didn’t say where or when the accident occurred or whether the injury would affect her work. Her most recent role was in the action-thriller “The Bricklayer,” released in January in the United States, alongside actor Aaron Eckhart.

Dobrev’s publicists did not respond immediately Tuesday to The Times’ requests for comment.

The e-bike that Dobrev was pictured sitting on was identified by website Autoevolution as E Ride Pro’s Pro-SS, an electric motorcycle. The 2024 model can accelerate from 0 to 30 mph in less than three seconds, according to its manufacturer.

The celebrity, also known for her roles in the romantic comedies “Dog Days” and “Love Hard,” is no stranger to off-road adventures and extreme sports. Her Instagram features her riding horses and helicopters as well as surfing and snowboarding. Since 2020, the actor has been dating three-time Olympic gold-medal winning snowboarder Shaun White. Together they’ve ventured all over the world, including a trip to Antarctica in early 2023.

Dobrev is seen in one summer 2022 Instagram post riding an ATV that’s almost perpendicular to the ground and casually flashing the “hang loose” sign as White runs toward her with a look of concern on his face. “[H]e always one ups me,” the caption says. “it was my turn.”

White posted a shot of Dobrev, seemingly well enough to travel, a few hours after her posts went up. Her injured leg was propped up on pillows on what appeared to be a private plane as her border collie-Australian shepherd mix, Maverick, lounged next to her.