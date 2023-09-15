Millie Bobby Brown says fiancé Jake Bongiovi has been ‘very involved’ in wedding planning

Millie Bobby Brown says fiancé Jake Bongiovi has been very helpful and supportive in planning their upcoming wedding.

Millie Bobby Brown isn’t engaged to a guy who will just stand on the sidelines as she plans a wedding.

During an appearance Friday on NBC’s “Today” show, the “Stranger Things” star noted that her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, has helpfully alleviate any fears she’s had while planning her nuptials.

“It’s not been stressful at all for me,” she said. “Jake is very involved, he is very helpful during the whole process. I have never felt alone in it, which I think is nice. I am like, ‘Is this a good idea?’ But ultimately it’s a very intimate day for the both of us and we are excited.”

Brown also clarified that Bongiovi’s father, Grammy-winning rock star Jon Bon Jovi, will not be performing at the wedding.

“I feel like that’s like asking me to do a full-on play for everyone,” she said of potentially asking the “You Give Love a Bad Name” artist to rock out some tunes. “I think the man needs a break, he doesn’t stop. He’s always doing tennis or singing lessons.”

In April, Brown announced her engagement to the 21-year-old actor and model.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all,” the 19-year-old “Enola Holmes “ star wrote on Instagram, quoting lyrics from Taylor Swift’s “Lover” title track and sharing an elated portrait.

Brown just released her debut novel, “Nineteen Steps,” a historic narrative based on her family history.

The book is set in wartime Bethnal Green, an East London neighborhood, and focuses on 18-year-old Nellie Morris, an assistant at the mayor’s office who is struggling to find normalcy amid the ongoing conflict, according to the book’s publisher, HarperCollins.

Brown revealed in August that she has mentally embraced the impending end of her star-making role as Eleven in “Stranger Things.”

“I think I’m ready. It’s been such a huge factor in part of my life, but it’s like graduating high school, it’s like senior year,” Brown told Women’s Wear Daily.

“Stranger Things” creators and showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer announced last year that the sci-fi period drama will end with Season 5, which has halted its production amid the ongoing Hollywood strikes.

“You’re ready to go and blossom and flourish and you’re grateful for the time you’ve had, but it’s time to create your own message and live your own life,” Brown added.