‘Hairspray’ actor Nikki Blonsky reveals that she married Hailey Jo Jenson last year

Nikki Blonsky revealed that she officially tied the knot with Hailey Jo Jenson in October.

Nikki Blonsky has officially tied the knot with Hailey Jo Jenson.

The new brides revealed earlier this month that they eloped in October after being engaged for a year.

The “Hairspray” actor said she couldn’t keep the marriage a secret any longer.

“I want to be able to refer to my wife,” Blonsky told Out magazine in what was billed as an exclusive interview. The couple got matching tattoos on their ring fingers to celebrate their “forever person.”

Blonsky, who is best known for playing Tracy Turnblad in 2007‘s “Hairspray,” announced her engagement in an Instagram post in September 2022.

Advertisement

“I’ve played plenty of characters in love in my life and it has been a blessing, but the greatest blessing in life is real love,” said Blonsky’s caption, which was accompanied by photos of the couple showing off their engagement rings alongside their dog Charlie. The couple surprised each other with rings on the same day.

“I pull out a ring and then Hailey pulls out a ring, and then we all started screaming,” Blonsky said to Out.

Their love affair started in 2007 when Jenson recalled seeing the now 35-year-old actor showered with awards and a Golden Globe nomination for her lead role in “Hairspray.” When Blonsky went live on TikTok, Jenson messaged her and the rest is history.

Blonsky felt it was the right time to share their happy nuptials during Pride month. “I always want to encourage people to live their truth and live their best life,” she said to Out.

