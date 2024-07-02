Angela Simmons apologizes, ‘deeply regrets’ carrying a gun-shaped purse at BET Awards

Angela Simmons brandished a bedazzled green purse in the shape of a gun at the BET Awards on June 30 at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

Angela Simmons is apologizing for her accessory at the 2024 BET Awards, where she sported a bedazzled gun-shaped purse.

Following the backlash on social media, the 36-year-old entrepreneur and TV personality, took to Instagram to address the controversy sparked by her fashion statement.

“I want to address the recent incident involving the green purse I carried at the BET Awards,” Simmons wrote Monday on her Instagram story. “When I chose the purse, I believed it was cute and unique and I made a poor decision in using it as an accessory to amplify my beauty.”

She expressed her regret for the insensitivity of carrying an item that symbolizes a gun, particularly in light of her personal and community experiences with gun violence. Her former fiancé Sutton Tennyson, with whom she had a child in 2016, was killed in a shooting in 2018. Simmons said she “understands the pain and hurt this has caused.”

Last week, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy declared gun violence a national health crisis. Simmons acknowledged the issue surrounding gun violence in her apology, noting how it has affected many lives including her own.

“Gun violence is a disease that has taken too many lives, particularly among young people and Black men,” said Simmons, known for her role in the reality show “Run’s House.” “By carrying this purse, I did not intend to promote gun violence in any way. It was a mistake that does not define who I am or my commitment to ending gun violence.”

On Sunday night, the backlash on social media had been swift. Some took to X, formerly Twitter, to chime in.

“So let me get this straight: Angela Simmons BD [baby daddy] was murdered as a result of gun violence… Angela’s boyfriend Yo Gotti’s brother was recently murdered as a result of gun violence… Young Dolph’s murder trial is actively ongoing — and Angela thought it was a good idea to have a bedazzled gun purse for the BET Awards,” one person tweeted.

“I LOVE #AngelaSimmons BUT THIS Right Here Is SICK AND SAD…,” another tweeted.

“I understand it’s a purse but come on it’s the red carpet you did that on purpose ….she got too much money to be even carrying that thing I don’t understand where she was getting at honestly,” a third person tweeted.

Simmons notably starred alongside her family in the reality show “Run’s House.” The show, which ran 2005-2009, followed RUN-DMC member-turned-minister Joseph Simmons, “Rev. Run,” and his wife as they raised their five kids, including Angela.

Simmons concluded her statement with a pledge to continue advocating for peace and supporting families affected by gun violence.