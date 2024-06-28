Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Princess Anne returns home from hospital after suffering concussion in horse ‘incident’

Princess Anne smiling in a formal hat with white feathers and pearl earrings amid a blurred-out crowd
Princess Anne is expected to make a full recovery after she suffered a concussion earlier this week.
(Victoria Jones / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Share via

Britain’s Princess Anne is on the mend.

The 73-year-old royal, the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and the younger sister of King Charles III, returned to her home in southwestern England on Friday, the Associated Press reported. Anne is expected to make a full recovery days after she was hospitalized with a concussion.

Vice Adm. Sir Tim Laurence thanked the medical team who cared for his wife in a statement shared with multiple outlets Friday.

“I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all the team at Southmead Hospital for their care, expertise and kindness during my wife’s short stay,’’ he said.

Advertisement
Artist Jonathan Yeo and King Charles III posing with Yeo's portrait of the king wearing the red uniform of the Welsh Guards

Entertainment & Arts

King Charles’ new portrait elicits interesting reactions: ‘Looks like he’s bathing in blood’

A new portrait of King Charles is roiling some royals fans. In the painting, the king’s face seems to float above a red Welsh Guards uniform, all in a sea of red.

May 15, 2024

Buckingham Palace announced in a statement Monday that Anne, known as the Princess Royal, “sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident” at her Gatcombe Park estate in southwest England. She was hospitalized “as a precautionary measure for observation,” the palace said.

The palace did not disclose details about Anne’s “incident,” though she was reportedly walking within the protected perimeter of her Gloucestershire estate when it occurred, according to Britain’s Press Assn. Emergency services were called to Anne’s estate, where she received treatment before being transferred to the hospital, accompanied by her husband.

Details about the incident remain under wraps, but doctors said Friday Anne’s injuries were consistent with an impact from a horse’s head or legs, AP said.

Princess Anne and her husband Tim Lawrence wave while riding in an uncovered carriage

Entertainment & Arts

Princess Anne hospitalized after suffering concussion in ‘incident’ at Bristol estate

Princess Anne, 73, the only sister of King Charles III, has been hospitalized after suffering a concussion at her country home, Buckingham Palace said Monday.

June 24, 2024

Times staff writer Nardine Saad contributed to this report.

More to Read

Entertainment & ArtsWorld & NationBreaking News
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement