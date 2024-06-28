Princess Anne returns home from hospital after suffering concussion in horse ‘incident’
Britain’s Princess Anne is on the mend.
The 73-year-old royal, the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and the younger sister of King Charles III, returned to her home in southwestern England on Friday, the Associated Press reported. Anne is expected to make a full recovery days after she was hospitalized with a concussion.
Vice Adm. Sir Tim Laurence thanked the medical team who cared for his wife in a statement shared with multiple outlets Friday.
“I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all the team at Southmead Hospital for their care, expertise and kindness during my wife’s short stay,’’ he said.
Buckingham Palace announced in a statement Monday that Anne, known as the Princess Royal, “sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident” at her Gatcombe Park estate in southwest England. She was hospitalized “as a precautionary measure for observation,” the palace said.
The palace did not disclose details about Anne’s “incident,” though she was reportedly walking within the protected perimeter of her Gloucestershire estate when it occurred, according to Britain’s Press Assn. Emergency services were called to Anne’s estate, where she received treatment before being transferred to the hospital, accompanied by her husband.
Details about the incident remain under wraps, but doctors said Friday Anne’s injuries were consistent with an impact from a horse’s head or legs, AP said.
