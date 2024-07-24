Alexis Smith, who went viral for Miss Kansas speech, says abuser ‘wanted full control’

Alexis Smith, who was crowned Miss Kansas in June, said her abuser “wanted full control over how I utilize my time, who I’m spending my time with.”

Miss Kansas Alexis Smith has revealed details about her abuser, whom she called out in her now-viral coronation speech.

Before the 25-year-old pageant queen and cardiothoracic ICU nurse was crowned in June, she detailed her mission to “eliminate unhealthy and abusive relationships.” In the pageant’s final interview portion, Smith told audiences, “My abuser is here today” but their presence is “not going to stop me from being on this Miss Kansas stage and from representing as Miss Kansas.”

“I and my community deserve healthy relationships,” Smith said in her speech. “We deserve a domestic [abuse]-free life.”

A clip of Smith’s address resurfaced over the weekend and quickly went viral on social media, as users on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) lauded Smith for her support for survivors of domestic abuse. The Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence tweeted that Smith’s “bravery and advocacy are truly inspiring,” and another X user wrote that Smith’s act “takes guts.”

Smith addressed her viral moment in an interview with ABC News published Wednesday, telling the outlet she needed her abuser to “know right then and there that, ‘Yes, you’re on my mind right now, but you’re not going to take this opportunity away from me.’”

She also revealed more detail about her abuser, saying, “He wanted full control over how I utilize my time, who I’m spending my time with.” Smith also said the emotional abuse she suffered negatively affected her relationship with those in her close circle.

“One of the strongest regrets that I have is the way that I treated others in response to how he ultimately wanted me to treat others,” Smith said.

Domestic violence or intimate partner violence can include physical and sexual violence, stalking and psychological aggression, according to the CDC. About 41% of women and 26% of men have experienced intimate partner violence and more than 61 million women and 53 million men have experienced psychological aggression during their lifetimes, the website said.

A month after her coronation, Smith recalled the moment of her victory and how “someone I have been healing from tried to disrupt my peace.” It was an “unexpected turn” on her Miss Kansas journey, but an empowering one, she said.

“Instead of falling into silence, I chose to live out my vision for a better world,” she captioned her post on Instagram. “I took back my power — not just for myself, but for my dreams and everyone watching and listening.”

She added: “This isn’t about shunning others; it’s about turning our pain into purpose and channeling it in a way that unifies and uplifts.”