Anticipating backlash, Alex Cooper of ‘Call Her Daddy’ explains that Kamala Harris interview

Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” interview with Vice President Kamala Harris was not meant to “change your political affiliation,” the podcast host said, but she believes she would have been remiss to not have a conversation about women with the presidential candidate.

The podcaster opened Sunday’s episode with a disclosure about her decision to sit down with Harris — an interview that ignited a firestorm on social media among Cooper’s regular listeners, some of whom accused her of propagating talking points of the Democratic Party and its presidential nominee. Others were critical of Harris, who has eschewed hardball mainstream media interviews in favor of “friendly” or “safe” interviews instead.

Harris’ appearance on the podcast is part of a number of media appearances this week as she campaigns ahead of the Nov. 5 general election. Planned for this week are solo sit-downs with Howard Stern, Stephen Colbert and the panel of “The View.”

Advertisement

“Call Her Daddy” has amassed a wide following, particularly with young women who are drawn to Cooper’s takes on sex, dating and relationships, but the podcast, which she co-created in 2018 with former co-host Sofia Franklyn, also tackles current events and features interviews with people in the news and high-profile celebrities, such as Hailey Bieber, Jane Fonda, Gwyneth Paltrow, Janelle Monáe and John Legend.

Cooper, 30, knew it was unusual for her to interview the vice president and addressed that in the introduction of the episode, explaining that she had struggled for a while with the decision to get involved.

“As you guys know, I do not usually discuss politics or have politicians on the show because I want ‘Call Her Daddy’ to be a place that everyone feels comfortable tuning in,” Cooper said.

Advertisement

“But, at the end of the day, I couldn’t see a world in which one of the main conversations in this election is women and I’m not a part of it,” she said. “I am so aware I have a very mixed audience when it comes to politics, so please hear me when I say [that] my goal today is not to change your political affiliation. What I’m hoping is that you’re able to listen to a conversation that isn’t too different from the ones that we’re having here every week.”

The Los Angeles-based podcast host said she traveled to Washington, D.C., to conduct the face-to-face interview and was given 40 minutes with Harris. “No topic was off limits,” Cooper said. She said she prepared different versions of the interview that touched on topics including the economy, border control and fracking, but ultimately decided to stay in her wheelhouse.

“The conversation I know I’m qualified to have is the one surrounding women’s bodies and how we are treated and valued in this country,” she said.

Acknowledging that “this isn’t a one-sided conversation,” Cooper’s team also reached out to Harris’ opponent, former President Trump, to invite him on the show.

Advertisement

“If he also wants to have a meaningful, in-depth conversation about women’s rights in this country, then he is welcome on ‘Call Her Daddy’ any time,” she said.

Harris told Cooper that she was feeling “great and nervous” going into the final stretch of campaigning and praised Cooper at the top of the interview.

“You and you listeners have really got this thing right, which is one of the best ways to communicate with people is to be real and to talk about the things that people really care about. ... Your voice and your show is really about your listeners,” Harris said. “And I think especially now, this a moment in the country and in life, where people really want to know they’re seen and heard and that they’re part of a community. That they’re not out there alone and so I’m really glad to be with you.”

The two also discussed how Harris deals with doubt, attacks on her character, the overturning of Roe vs. Wade, sexual abuse in the U.S. and how to make the country safer for women.

After the episode was uploaded, Cooper posted a separate “Get Ready With Me” video on Instagram. In it, she took her 3.2 million followers behind the scenes before and after the interview, including her thoughts along the way.

“I’m going to be honest, when I started ‘Call Her Daddy,’ I really didn’t see it heading in the direction where I would be sitting down with the vice president of the United States. But, like, dream big, kids!” she said.

Advertisement

“I’m nervous, excited. I know I’m gonna do my best and not everyone is going to be pleased with what I say and do, but we’re keeping this ‘Call Her Daddy’ and that’s all I can do,” she said. Then, after the sit-down, Cooper added: “I have never in my life felt like an interview went by so fast. I knew I couldn’t hit every policy so I did what I knew would apply to the Daddy Gang and I talked about women. I totally understand everyone has different political opinions. I feel really good that the entire episode is about women.”

While some of Cooper’s former fans said they were “disgusted” by the interview, swore off listening to her or announced they would unfollow her, others came to Cooper’s defense.

“These comments are hilarious. You are following a sex positive pro women’s rights podcast and expect her to support Trump,” one follower wrote in the video’s comments section.

“Some of these comments are sooooo wild to me,” another said. “Are you not remembering the ab0rtion episode or how she brought on a gynecologist or how she constantly talks about reproductive justice & s*xual health? She has BEEN doing this and I am so glad she is.”

“LOVE THIS!!!!! and if you don’t….. this isn’t an airport. you don’t need to announce your departure,” wrote another.

Cooper began “Call Her Daddy” under Barstool Sports, but in 2021 left the media company for Spotify under a deal reportedly worth $60 million. With Spotify, she expanded the podcast’s reach and burnished its reputation, becoming a go-to platform for celebrities. In August, Cooper signed a multi-year deal with SiriusXM reportedly worth $125 million.

Advertisement

The podcast, which boasts millions of listeners per episode, has a 4.1 star rating on Spotify and ranks among the platform’s top 5 podcasts — the most listened to among women. It reportedly averages 5 million weekly listeners.

Times staff writer Alexandra Del Rosario contributed to this report.