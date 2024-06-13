Jeezy and Jeannie Mai finalize divorce after custody battle over toddler turned ugly

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai finalized their divorce less than a year after the “Put On” rapper filed his petition in September.

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai’s marriage is officially over.

The “Put On” rapper and TV personality finalized their divorce Monday in Georgia’s Fulton County Superior Court, The Times has confirmed. After months of contention, Jeezy (real name Jay Wayne Jenkins) and Mai are now free to enjoy being single or to marry someone new.

They wed in March 2021 and share a 2-year-old daughter who has been at the center of their heated and months-long custody battle. Legal documents reviewed by The Times did not disclose the terms of Jeezy and Mai’s divorce, including a co-parenting plan. The former husband-and-wife duo also sealed other divorce documents, TMZ reported.

Representatives for Jeezy, 46, and Mai, 45, did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment on Thursday.

Advertisement

Jeezy, also known among his fans as the Snowman, filed for divorce from Mai in September 2023. Details about the ex-couple’s strained relationship came to light months after the September petition.

In December, Jeezy and Mai began trading scathing allegations of infidelity and attempts at controlling parenting time in separate motions concerning their daughter’s care. At the time, both stars were seeking permanent physical custody of their child.

The legal back-and-forth escalated in the months that followed as Mai accused Jeezy of improperly storing his firearms, and Jeezy accused the mother of his child of limiting his parenting time and taking their daughter on trips outside of Georgia without his knowledge.

The custody battle took a dark turn in late April when Mai unleashed a slew of allegations of neglect, domestic violence and verbal abuse against her then-husband in a 117-page response. Her court documents also raised new claims about Jeezy’s alleged lack of safekeeping for his guns and ammunition.

“The allegations are not only false, but also deeply disturbing, especially coming from someone I loved,” Jeezy said in an April statement shared with The Times. “This malicious attempt to tarnish my character and disrupt my family is ridiculous.”

The statement added: “It’s disheartening to witness the manipulation and deceit at play and at this time my main concern is being an active father to our daughter as I continue to fight for court mandated joint custody. Rest assured, the truth will prevail through the proper legal channels.”

Advertisement

Amid the final step of their divorce, both Jeezy and Mai have provided fans life updates on social media. On her page, Mai touted the quality time she was sharing with her daughter — including enjoying Filipino dishes during a trip to Palawan and riding scooters at a local farmers market.

Jeezy, on the other hand, has been enjoying views under the Tuscan sun. On Thursday, he shared a video montage of his solo trip to Italy, which included stops in Milan, Florence and Lake Como.

“Sometimes you have to get lost to find yourself,” he captioned the video.

Times researcher Cary Schneider contributed to this report.