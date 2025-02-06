‘Rust’ documentary about cinematographer Halyna Hutchins coming to Hulu

A new Hulu documentary will examine the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie “Rust.”

On Oct. 21, 2021, Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the film’s New Mexico set. The live round killed Hutchins, 42, and injured director Joel Souza. The new documentary, “Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna,” will focus on the “untold human story” from the perspective of the people on set, according to a press release.

Directed and produced by Rachel Mason, who also worked on “Circus of Books” and “Singularity Song,” the film will weave together witness accounts and include behind-the-scenes material from “Rust,” court records and Hutchins’ personal archives.

“Halyna was dear to me,” Mason said in a statement. “In the media frenzy which followed her death, it felt as if Halyna was erased, her loss eclipsed by the surrounding controversies. Our film aims to keep her at the center, while offering a portrait of the experience of those with whom she spent her final 12 days, which hopefully, through their efforts, offers the world a very much unfinished portrait of Halyna.”

“Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was charged with involuntary manslaughter last year for her role in the accidental shooting death. She is serving 18 months in prison. In July, Baldwin’s criminal case was dismissed after new questions were raised about law enforcement’s handling of evidence .

The film had its world premiere in November at Poland’s EnergaCamerimage international film festival . It was followed by a panel discussion that honored Hutchins and her contributions to the film.

Hutchins was originally from Ukraine and earned a graduate degree in international journalism from Kyiv National University. She also attended the American Film Institute and was recognized as one of American Cinematographer’s Rising Stars of 2019. She was known for her work on “Treacle,” “The Mad Hatter” and “Archenemy.”

“Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna” premieres March 11 on Hulu.