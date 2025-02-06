‘Rust’ documentary about cinematographer Halyna Hutchins coming to Hulu
- Share via
-
A new Hulu documentary will examine the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie “Rust.”
On Oct. 21, 2021, Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the film’s New Mexico set. The live round killed Hutchins, 42, and injured director Joel Souza. The new documentary, “Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna,” will focus on the “untold human story” from the perspective of the people on set, according to a press release.
Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on the set of “Rust” in October 2021. A judge dismissed the involuntary manslaughter case against star Alec Baldwin in July 2024.
Directed and produced by Rachel Mason, who also worked on “Circus of Books” and “Singularity Song,” the film will weave together witness accounts and include behind-the-scenes material from “Rust,” court records and Hutchins’ personal archives.
“Halyna was dear to me,” Mason said in a statement. “In the media frenzy which followed her death, it felt as if Halyna was erased, her loss eclipsed by the surrounding controversies. Our film aims to keep her at the center, while offering a portrait of the experience of those with whom she spent her final 12 days, which hopefully, through their efforts, offers the world a very much unfinished portrait of Halyna.”
“Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was charged with involuntary manslaughter last year for her role in the accidental shooting death. She is serving 18 months in prison. In July, Baldwin’s criminal case was dismissed after new questions were raised about law enforcement’s handling of evidence.
Interviews with multiple members of the “Rust” crew paint an hour- by-hour picture of a cascade of bad decisions that created a chaotic set on which a lead bullet was put into a prop gun.
The film had its world premiere in November at Poland’s EnergaCamerimage international film festival. It was followed by a panel discussion that honored Hutchins and her contributions to the film.
Hutchins was originally from Ukraine and earned a graduate degree in international journalism from Kyiv National University. She also attended the American Film Institute and was recognized as one of American Cinematographer’s Rising Stars of 2019. She was known for her work on “Treacle,” “The Mad Hatter” and “Archenemy.”
“Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna” premieres March 11 on Hulu.
More to Read
The biggest entertainment stories
Get our big stories about Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more right in your inbox as soon as they publish.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.