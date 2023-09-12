Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Bebe Rexha considers skipping VMAs over weight scrutiny: ‘Not really loving myself’

Bebe Rexha with a messy bun, wearing a black and sheer dress with a big bow, poses holding her hands on her waist
Bebe Rexha said discussions about her weight have taken a toll on her mental health.
(Vianney Le Caer / Invision/Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Bebe Rexha got candid with TikTok followers about her anxiety as she contemplated skipping the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

In a video shared Monday, the “I’m Good” hitmaker said she is feeling “anxious AF” about attending the annual show months after speaking about her weight gain. “Right now I’m not feeling so confident,” she said.

“I am so anxious and stressed about going on the red carpet,” Rexha continued. She also said she is feeling nervous about people discussing her weight again.

Earlier this year, Rexha slammed TikTok, saying the suggested search phrase “bebe rexha weight” was “upsetting.”

“I’m not mad cause it’s true. I did gain weight. But it just sucks,” she wrote.

In June, she responded to more weight-related searches on TikTok by tweeting, “Yes I’m in my fat era.”

Text messages from her ex-boyfriend Keyan Safyari about her weight also allegedly led to their July breakup. Despite receiving support from her fans in recent months, the “Meant to Be” singer said Monday, “I’m not really loving myself right now.

“I’m not really feeling like the bad b— that I really am,” she said.

She acknowledged that “everybody has these days,” and said that she was looking forward to wearing a “cute” outfit and celebrating her and her peers’ achievements. But ultimately, “Anxiety gets the best of me,” she added.

Noting that her TikTok followers may have felt insecure about their bodies, Rexha said she’s open to hearing “motivational tips or tricks” for moving past her inhibitions. She ended the video saying, “Maybe you’ll see me on the red carpet tomorrow.”

In the TikTok comments, Rexha’s fans encouraged the singer to attend the New Jersey ceremony. TikTok star @grandma_droniak wrote, “you slay no matter what and dont forget it.”

Other TikTok users said Rexha’s future self might take comfort in knowing she did attend Tuesday’s awards show. Fans suggested breathing exercises and ignoring the haters.

“Don’t let anxiety win!! show it who’s boss,” said user @gabrielpuskarich.

Rexha is up for the VMAs collaboration prize with DJ David Guetta for the dance hit “I’m Good.” With the show just hours away at 8 p.m. Tuesday, here’s everything to know about the 2023 VMAs.

Entertainment & ArtsMusic
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

