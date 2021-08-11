Our TV experts pick the underdog Emmy nominees they’re rooting for this year

Chances are, you already know the names of Emmy favorites like “Ted Lasso” and “The Crown,” which are expected to rack up the statuettes when the TV academy hands out its annual awards next month. But you may not have had time to catch up on all of this year’s Emmy nominees just yet — and on the latest crossover between “The Envelope” and “The Times” podcasts, TV editor Matt Brennan and awards columnist Glenn Whipp reveal their favorite Emmy underdogs.

Hosted by Gustavo Arellano, “The Times” brings you the world through the eyes of the West Coast via audio awesomeness across all subjects: sports, food, politics, culture and more. From conversations with victims of China’s police state, Sen. Katie Porter and car chase pioneers to coverage of Hollywood, drought, disasters and kink, it’s a must-follow delivered with a diversity of voices and a bunch of drama and desmadre.

Newsletter The complete guide to home viewing Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Advertisement

In today’s episode, Arellano, Brennan and Whipp identify the Emmy front-runners, break down why the limited series race has become so competitive, and discuss a few of the most notable snubs. Plus, they chat about the Emmy nominees they’re rooting for come the Sept. 19 ceremony, from comedy series “PEN15" and drama series “The Boys” to supporting actor nominees and “Saturday Night Live” cast members Kenan Thompson and Bowen Yang.

We’re getting closer to television’s biggest night, so there’s no better time to catch up on our conversations with nominees from the most talked-about TV shows of the moment. Check out our past episodes with Steven Canals for “Pose,” Kate Winslet for “Mare of Easttown,” Elizabeth Olsen for “WandaVision” and Josh O’Connor for “The Crown.”

Subscribe via Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. And find all our audio offerings at latimes.com/podcasts.