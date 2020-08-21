The one where Jennifer Aniston saves a little bird

Uber and Lyft are hanging in there, Percy the Peacock is saving Sherman Oaks and I swear to God, it’s not me leaving all those “Star Trek” novels in your Little Free Library. (The creased Don Winslow books? Maybe.)

And the Emmys are about a month away. To quote David on “Schitt’s Creek”: “I’m gonna need a stiff drink to get through this.”

I’m Glenn Whipp, awards columnist for the Los Angeles Times and host of The Envelope’s Friday newsletter. Welcome to this week’s edition. Put down that paperback you’re reading and join me for a moment, won’t you?

‘Twenty years of therapy in 10 episodes’

That’s how Jennifer Aniston described making “The Morning Show” to me the other day, talking about how the show felt like a two-year cleanse that forced her to examine how she’s handled fame over the last three decades.

“Cathartic, yes, and also interesting for me to look at how I always have tried to normalize being fine and ‘everything’s great, you know, this is all normal,’ and then there are moments when you have your private breakdown or your ‘Calgon, take me away’ moments,” Aniston says. “To actually look at it from an actor brain observing it and acknowledging it, I had to look at it as opposed to pretending it doesn’t exist.”

Her friends call her “Dr. Aniston” for the determined way she helps everyone solve their problems. (Aniston also rescued a little bird ... while we were talking!) With “The Morning Show,” Aniston solved the primary problem of her own career — how to find a role that would challenge her in ways she could never expect and showcase her talent in ways that might surprise her “Friends” fans.

Forecasting a comedy sweep at the Emmys

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” earned 20 Emmy nominations this year, while “Schitt’s Creek” pulled in 15. All that voter love makes them the clear favorites in this year’s comedy races. Now Television Academy members will have to decide whether they prefer their comedy in hour-long, sumptuously produced episodes or 22-minute miniatures of traditional sitcom excellence.

Me ... I still can’t believe “Ramy” wasn’t nominated.

That said, I’m fully behind “Schitt’s Creek” winning (nearly) everything at the Emmys this year, which is what I’m predicting for the comedy races. The surest bet: Catherine O’Hara prevailing for turning the indomitable Moira Rose into one of the greatest characters in the history of television comedy. I’m bombilating with anticipation to hear her speech!

The cast of “Schitt’s Creek,” up for the comedy series Emmy.

(Steve Wilkie / Pop TV)

Female ambition takes center stage in ‘Mrs. America’

“‘Mrs. America’ tells the riveting story of the battle over the Equal Rights Amendment, but it is also a rich study of female power in its many complex permutations,” my Times colleague Meredith Blake writes. And as Meredith knows more about this FX limited series than just about anyone (outside those involved in the show’s production), I’m always interested to read anything she puts forward on the subject.

Meredith hopped on a video call with “Mrs. America” creator Dahvi Waller, cast members Cate Blanchett and Uzo Aduba, and Brenda Feigen, the pioneering feminist lawyer who was played in the series by Ari Graynor.

Blanchett noted she had no qualms playing conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly, a polarizing figure in American politics. (Judging from the essay she co-wrote in The Times, Gloria Steinem would respectfully disagree regarding the show’s merits.)

“It’s not my job to like or dislike a character. Nor do I think that women need to be nice to be interesting or watchable,” Blanchett says. The Oscar winner told Meredith she was excited to be part of a project that asked, as she puts it, “What is so scary about the notion of equality?”

Cate Blanchett as Phyllis Schlafly in “Mrs. America.” (Pari Dukovic / FX)