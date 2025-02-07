Why Prime Video’s ‘Invincible’ could be the antidote to your superhero fatigue

Welcome to Screen Gab, the newsletter for everyone who needs a refreshing spin on the superhero.

Whether or not you call it fatigue, Prime Video’s “Invincible” — which draws inspiration from both Superman and coming-of-age dramas — brings new perspectives to the familiar genre, staff writer Tracy Brown explains in this week’s Catch Up.

Plus, we discuss the importance of the next year’s inaugural casting Oscar with the president of the Casting Society and offer streaming recommendations for your weekend.

Kaitlyn Dever as Belle Gibson in “Apple Cider Vinegar.” (Netflix)

‘Apple Cider Vinegar’ tells how Belle Gibson went from revered influencer to reviled scammer: Netflix’s new limited series tells the story of Australian wellness influencer Belle Gibson, whose story of overcoming brain cancer turned out to be false.

Watch: ‘Sesame Street’ stars Oscar the Grouch, Bert and Grover give L.A. ‘a big hug’: The “Sesame Street” characters visited the Los Angeles Times to talk about emotions, getting through tough times and finding solace in friends, family and neighbors.

How Karla Sofia Gascón turned a historic Oscars first into a historic Oscars nightmare: With a series of resurfaced tweets, the lead actress nominee for “Emilia Pérez” has caused an awards season uproar — and plenty of culture war confusion.

The Grammys promised to honor L.A. fire victims. Instead it turned them into props: The fires, which Grammy organizers pledged to make the focus of the awards, became prop and backdrop, losing the human depth and scale of the tragedy.

Mark McKenna, left, and Ciara Bravo in a scene from “Wayne.” (YouTube Premium)

“Wayne” (YouTube)

A precious relic from YouTube’s brief adventure into original scripted programming (from back in the days — 2019 — when most every platform or channel signaled its seriousness with original scripted programming). Created by Shawn Simmons, who would later write the John Wick prequel “The Continental,” it tells the story of Wayne (Mark McKenna) and Del (Ciara Bravo), working-class Massachusetts teenagers traveling by motorcycle to Florida to reclaim a 1979 gold Trans Am he considers his birthright. Like Dostoyevsky’s Prince Myshkin, Wayne is a naturally good, pure character, albeit one who often thinks with his fists. It’s a widescreen action epic with an indie film air, violent and profane, yet delicately conceived and very much a comedy and very much an (arm’s length) love story. As the series was canceled after one season, it has no ending other than that which fate imposed, but those 10 great episodes are still available on a dedicated “Wayne” channel on YouTube Premium, and may be found on non-Premium YouTube as well. — Robert Lloyd

Colman Domingo and Clarence Maclin in “Sing Sing.” (A24)

“Sing Sing” (VOD, multiple platforms)

My first thought upon watching “Sing Sing” last year: This movie is arguably the most precise portrayal of acting ever captured on film. Not the global industry that now exists around acting, or the glory that’s felt because of acting — two topics on which Hollywood loves to center its movies. But rather the simple act of playing pretend, which, when done in a maximum security prison facility and by men of color specifically, can be a defiant, life-affirming and rehabilitating act in itself. Greg Kwedar directs this intimate drama, starring Colman Domingo as the leader of a prison’s theater program, Clarence Maclin as its newest addition and an ensemble cast of formerly incarcerated actors. After watching it yourself, you might agree with me that the A24 release, which received three Oscar nods, deserved a fourth acknowledgement: a nomination for best picture. — Ashley Lee

Catch up

Everything you need to know about the film or TV series everyone’s talking about

Melise (Dupli-Kate), Grey Griffin (Shrinking Ray), Ross Marquand (The Immortal), Jason Mantzoukas (Rex Splode), Jay Pharaoh (Bulletproof), Zachary Quinto (Robot), Khary Payton (Black Samson) (Prime Video)

I don’t really believe in the idea of “superhero fatigue,” but Prime Video’s “Invincible,” which returned this week for its third season, could be an antidote for those who do. The adult animated coming-of-age drama is an adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s comic book series of the same name, following teenager Mark Grayson as he navigates life, identity and what it means to be a hero.

Mark’s mother is human but his father is a Viltrumite — an alien from the planet Viltrum — and superhero known as Omni-Man. With enhanced strength and the ability to fly (think Superman), Omni-Man supposedly arrived on Earth on a mission to protect it.

The first season sees Mark’s superpowers finally awaken and the high schooler is excited to follow in his father’s footsteps, using the alias Invincible. But the teen quickly learns that being a superhero is not easy. In addition to juggling school, romance, team-ups with other teen superheroes and maintaining a secret identity, Mark discovers that Viltrumites are not as benevolent as he was raised to believe. His father was actually sent to Earth to prepare it to be invaded and conquered by the Viltrum Empire and he expects his son to join him. The two come to blows and the second season involves Mark having to deal with the fallout while still trying to be the superhero he believes he is meant to be. Season 2 also introduces the multiverse and many more aliens, including the introduction of Mark’s younger half-brother.

In case it wasn’t obvious, “Invincible” is not for the squeamish: the show features plenty of blood, violence, weird creatures and moral ambiguity. And while there is plenty of action, the way it subverts and parodies some of the more common conventions of superhero comics is what separates it from the pack. — Tracy Brown

READ MORE: Why TV’s next Golden Age might come thanks to adult animation

Casting Society President Destiny Lilly at the organization’s 2023 Artios Awards ceremony. (Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)

The Academy Award for casting has been a long time coming. And with her own guild’s Artios Awards marking their 40th anniversary on Wednesday, Casting Society President Destiny Lilly would know. As the “Only Murders in the Building” and “The Color Purple” casting director tells Screen Gab, casting is as much an “art form” as any of the other crafts celebrated during award season, and recognition at next year’s Oscars will bring greater awareness of that fact than ever. (And in the meantime, many of this year’s top contenders, including “A Complete Unknown,” “Dune: Part Two,” “Conclave” and “Wicked,” will compete at Artios first.) Lilly also shared what she’s watching, what good casting requires and more. — Matt Brennan

What have you watched recently that you’re recommending to everyone you know?

One of my favorite shows of the last few years is “Slow Horses” [Apple TV+]. People who know me are probably sick of hearing about it, but I really love that show. The show manages to be truly funny and deathly serious at the same time. The cast is brilliant across the board. The incredible casting by Nina Gold is the hallmark of the show.

What’s your go-to comfort watch, the film or TV show you return to again and again?

I love to watch old sitcoms like “The Golden Girls” [Hulu], “227” [Pluto], “Cheers” [Paramount+], and “Frasier” [Prime Video]. It’s just so relaxing to get into those familiar rhythms and see some great comedic geniuses at the height of their powers. The work that Shelley Long, Jackée Harry, and all of the Golden Girls were doing was next level.

I also love an original recipe “Law & Order” [Peacock] marathon. I didn’t realize it at the time, but watching “Law & Order” as a kid was great preparation for my life as a casting director because so many great New York theater actors appeared on the show.

What’s the number one skill a casting director needs to be successful that you don’t think a layperson would expect?

I think flexibility is very important. The ability to pivot and change course and still guide a process is key. You have to be able to rethink and start over, to look at the process with fresh eyes and understand other people’s perspectives. You have to be open: to new ideas, new ways of working and new people. Learning not to be rigid allows me to create my best work through innovation and collaboration.

The 2026 ceremony will inaugurate a new casting Oscar. What do you think that platform will bring to the understanding and appreciation of casting directors’ work that isn’t there now?

Multiple generations of casting directors fought to be included in the Oscars and their tireless work has truly paid off. Casting directors have often been hidden and sometimes forgotten, and acknowledgement by the Academy is an incredible honor and a huge step toward getting the respect casting directors deserve. I hope that people watching at home will see casting as an art form alongside our peers in other crafts.