Christie Brinkley is out of ‘DWTS,’ but daughter steps in to ‘save the day’

Christie Brinkley’s youngest daughter has taken over her mom’s “Dancing With the Stars” spot after the 65-year-old supermodel broke her arm Thursday night during rehearsals for the reality competition.

“While rehearsing for the premiere of ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ Christie Brinkley suffered injuries which required surgery to her wrist and arm. She is unable to continue her planned participation on the show,” ABC said Monday in a statement.

“Keeping it all in the family, her daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook, a Sports Illustrated model, has chosen to quickly step in with hours to learn the entire routine and will compete in her mother’s place for the remainder of the season. We wish Christie a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her in the audience, whenever possible, proudly supporting Sailor.”

The injury happened Thursday night when Brinkley got her heel caught and tried to break her fall with her hand, “DWTS” co-executive producer Deena Katz told ABC News.

Advertisement

With the show’s premiere set for Monday, Sailor Brinkley-Cook had to learn the dances in short order. She got the emergency call when she was about to board a flight to L.A. to support her mom on the show.

“Two minutes to takeoff and my mom calls me and she said, ‘Sailor, you need to save the day.’ And I was like, what do you mean, ‘save the day’?” Brinkley-Cook told “Good Morning America” in a segment that aired Monday. But the 21-year-old said they had found “the silver lining” in her mom’s accident.

“Sailor Breezes In to Save the Day! I just broke my arm into a 1000 pieces requiring surgery with a metal plate and screws to hold my arm together..Im so sorry! Only something like that cold stop me from continuing to dance with my wonderful coach...I was having a blast!,” mama Brinkley wrote Monday on Instagram. “It was quite literally a crushing disappointment, i never ever want to let anyone down, so I looked for a silver lining and i think this one is solid gold!”

Advertisement

The Brinkleys’ dance partner, like all of the “DWTS” pros, will be announced Monday night. See the moment when the supermodel injured her arm in the “GMA” video below.