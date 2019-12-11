Singer R. Kelly’s alleged abuse leads to a second Lifetime docuseries

Lifetime is taking another bite of the R. Kelly apple, a year after its six-part docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly” sparked a public outcry that ultimately led to the R&B singer’s arrest and indictment in connection with alleged sex-abuse crimes in four jurisdictions.

“Surviving R. Kelly, Part II: The Reckoning” unfolds next month in six hours over three nights, presenting new stories from accusers of the singer’s alleged abuse as well as expert insights into the continuing saga. It also will explore why women who spoke up decades ago weren’t heard until now.

Rumors about Kelly and underage girls circulated for years but never were taken seriously until after “Surviving R. Kelly” premiered on Lifetime.

After the original documentary series aired in January, Kelly was dropped by his label. Amid the fallout, more accusers came forward with allegations, leading to the singer’s arrest in multiple jurisdictions on multiple charges.

After pleading not guilty in state and federal courts, the 52-year-old remains behind bars and faces harsh penalties if convicted on charges that include, among others, sex trafficking, racketeering and child pornography .

Still in Kelly’s corner? Live-in girlfriend Joycelyn Savage, who recently denied writing blog posts that accused Kelly of abusive behavior.

Azriel Clary, the singer’s other holdout girlfriend, recently moved out of the Trump Tower apartment she was sharing with Savage, according to TMZ. Sources told the website that Clary still supports Kelly, but was tired of being immersed in the drama.

The two-hour debut of “Surviving R. Kelly, Part II: The Reckoning” premieres Jan. 2 on Lifetime, after a six-hour marathon airing of the first part of the story. The series continues over the next two nights, airing Jan. 3-4.