The end of a world: ‘Steven Universe’ series finale coming soon on Cartoon Network

“Steven Universe” is ending.

Cartoon Network announced Thursday that the final 10 episodes of “Steven Universe Future” are set to air in March. The limited series, set after the events of “Steven Universe” and “Steven Universe: The Movie,” has followed a slightly more grown-up Steven as he tries to figure out his place in the world now that he’s saved the universe.

“I’m so excited for the final episodes of ‘Steven Universe Future’ to be out in the world, and so grateful to our audience for supporting our show for all these years. It has been an eye-opening experience to meet the community that has come together around the show: I have been so moved, and I have felt so seen,” said “Steven Universe” creator Rebecca Sugar in a statement.

“I have always been a firm believer in the power of cartoons, and these days it’s undeniable: the friendships forged over this show, the artists inspired to draw, the families that watched together and saw each other in these characters, fill me with awe and renew my love of animation every day.

“Though our epilogue series is coming to a close, please trust that like us, these characters will always be growing, changing and supporting each other. From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much for watching our show,” she added.

Debuting in 2013, “Steven Universe” introduced audiences to Steven, a half-human, half-magical alien teen who was just learning to harness the powers he inherited from his mother. Helping him along the way were the Crystal Gems — Garnet, Amethyst and Pearl — as well as his human father Greg and the many residents of Beach City.

In “Steven Universe Future,” Steven has had to face something even scarier than magical extraterrestrial threats trying to destroy Earth: growing up. The remaining episodes will see Steven finally sorting out his own problems, including mysterious new powers that turn him pink, now that he’s running out of others to help.

The first two episodes will begin airing on Cartoon Network beginning March 6, with additional episodes debuting every Friday. The four-part series finale is set for March 27.