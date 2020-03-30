John Krasinski and Steve Carell stage mini ‘Office’ reunion on uplifting new YouTube show

Everybody stay calm. Everybody stay calm!

Steve Carell and John Krasinski had a mini “Office” reunion over the weekend as part of a new YouTube series launched by the latter in search of “Some Good News” amid the coronavirus crisis. In an effort to lift spirits, Krasinski touched on several heartwarming stories that have emerged during an otherwise bleak news cycle and welcomed his first guest, Carell, via webcam.

“I miss you a ton, man. It’s so good to see you, and thank you so much for doing this,” Krasinksi said on Sunday. “We are trying to start a news network just for good news, and boy, are you good news.”

In celebration of the workplace comedy’s 15th anniversary, the “Office” alumni reminisced about their time together on the hit NBC program, recalling the many fun and hilarious moments they shared as an ensemble.

“Part of what was so much fun about it is that everybody in the cast was rooting for everybody else,” Carell said. “People would step back when it was time for other people to shine and celebrate it.”

Among the callbacks that stood out in the actors’ minds were episodes in which Krasinski’s character, Jim, hilariously impersonates his nerdy colleague, Dwight, and another in which Carell’s character, Michael, dresses up as Santa Claus. The latter stunt apparently made Krasinski laugh so hard, he was unable to perform his signature “Jim face” directly to camera.

And, of course, the screen boss and employee vividly remembered their tearful final scene together, which took more than 17 takes to execute during Krasinski’s “most emotional” day on set.

“That was a hard one,” Carell agreed. “That was tough.”

Finally, Krasinski addressed the burning question on everyone’s mind: Will the beloved staff of Dunder Mifflin Paper Co. ever get back together for real?

“Listen, I know everybody’s talking about a reunion,” the “Jack Ryan” star said. “Hopefully one day, we just get to reunite as people and just all get to say, ‘Hi.’”

“It’s such a happy surprise that after all these years people are still tuning in and finding it even today,” Carell added. “It’s pretty cool.”

For the remainder of his homemade news program, Krasinski highlighted inspiring actions of local heroes, from healthcare workers to helpful neighbors. Earlier this month, the movie star was forced to postpone the theatrical release of his highly anticipated sequel to “A Quiet Place,” due to increasing public health concerns.

Until cinemas reopen, “Some Good News” is here to fill the void.

“For years now, I’ve been wondering, ‘Why is there not a news show dedicated entirely to good news?’ Well, desperately seeking my fix somewhere else, I reached out to all of you this week, asking — nay, begging — for some good news. And boy, did you deliver,” he said. “I’m John Krasinski, and if it isn’t clear yet, I have absolutely no idea what I’m doing.”