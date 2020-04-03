Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Television

Watch ‘Veep,’ ‘Sopranos,’ ‘Succession’ and more HBO shows for free starting today

“Veep”
Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Selina Meyer in HBO’s “Veep.”
(Graeme Hunter / HBO)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
April 3, 2020
10:19 AM
It appears the Home Box Office is now the stay-Home Box Office.

On Thursday, HBO announced that a handful of shows, including “Veep,” “Silicon Valley,” “Succession,” “The Sopranos” and “Barry,” would be available to stream for free on HBO Go and HBO Now amid the coronavirus shut-in, starting Friday.

“Six Feet Under,” “True Blood,” “Ballers” and “The Wire” are also among the complimentary TV binge-watching options, as well as the movies “Isn’t It Romantic,” “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part,” “Smallfoot” and “Detective Pikachu.”

But wait, there’s more.

For those who prefer unscripted programming, the paywall has also been lifted on several documentary films and series, such as “The Apollo,” “The Case Against Adnan Syed,” “Elvis Presley: The Searcher,” “The Inventor,” “Jane Fonda in Five Acts,” “I Love You, Now Die,” “McMillion$,” “True Justice,” “United Skates” and “We Are the Dream.”

HBO is the latest of multiple distributors offering special streaming deals during the pandemic. Showtime, Acorn TV, Sundance Now, Shudder, UMC and more services have extended their free trial periods to 30 days. Plus, plenty of free content is accessible, as usual, on IMDb TV, XUMO, Pluto TV, Tubi and other ad-supported streamers that require no paid subscription.

Additionally, some studios — including Disney and Universal — have bumped up the digital release dates of several titles, such as the Elisabeth Moss thriller “Invisible Man,” the latest adaptation of Jane Austen’s “Emma” and animated juggernaut “Frozen 2.” And Pixar’s “Onward” is now out on Disney+.

TelevisionCoronavirus Pandemic
Christi Carras
Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.
