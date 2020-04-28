Dr. Fauci saw Brad Pitt’s ‘SNL’ impersonation of him. So how did Pitt do?

Few people are lucky enough to be portrayed onscreen by their favorite actor.

But Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who has been a prominent voice during the coronavirus crisis, had his wish granted over the weekend when Brad Pitt played him in the cold open of “Saturday Night Live.”

“I’m a great fan of Brad,” Fauci said in an interview with Telemundo on Monday. “That’s the reason why when people ask me who’d I like to play me, I mention Brad Pitt because he’s one of my favorite actors. I think he did a great job.”

Pitt donned Fauci’s signature glasses and nailed his Brooklyn accent during “SNL’s” second at-home episode in a sketch that pointedly criticized the way President Trump has handled his press conferences during the pandemic.

At the end of the sketch, the actor removed his wig and glasses to thank Fauci for “your calm and your clarity in this unnerving time” as well as the medical workers, first responders and their families for being on the front lines.

“I think he showed that he is a really classy guy,” Fauci said of Pitt’s homage. “So not only is he a really great actor, but he is actually a classy person.”