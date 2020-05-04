What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘The Conners’ season finale; coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but available online here: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
The Voice (N) 8 p.m. NBC
The Flash (N) 8 p.m. CW
The Conners Jackie and Becky (Laurie Metcalf, Lecy Goranson) take the baby on a road trip to Mexico to see her father (Rene Rosado). Also, Dan (John Goodman) shares his financial troubles with Louise (Katey Sagal) and Darlene and Ben (Sara Gilbert, Jay R. Ferguson) look for an apartment in the season finale of the family comedy. (N) 8 p.m. ABC
Ghost Adventures This new episode opens with a visit to Alcatraz. 8 p.m. Travel
Bless This Mess A violent storm disrupts a community already fraught with difficult personal situations. Things between Beau and Mike (David Koechner, Dax Shepard) remain tense over their egg business opportunity with a restaurant owner (guest star Celia Watson). Also, a mixup in pregnancy tests leaves Janine, Rio and Kay (Belle Adams, Lake Bell, Lennon Parham) wondering who is expecting. JT Neal also stars. (N) 8:30 p.m. ABC
Ellen’s Game of Games (N) 9 p.m. NBC
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (N) 9 p.m. CW
Mixed-ish Paul and Alicia (Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tika Sumpter) receive offers to work on Jesse Jackson’s presidential campaign. Also, Rainbow (Arica Himmel) struggles with her identity when a form requires her to specify either “black” or “white.” Christina Anthony and Gary Cole also star in the season finale. 9 p.m. ABC
American Experience President George W. Bush. (Part 2 of 2) (N) 9 p.m. KOCE
Chopped Beat the judge: Marc Murphy. (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
Drain The series that imagines what lies beneath the surface of the world’s oceans and other bodies of waters returns for a new season with a look at the aftermath of U.S. nuclear tests at Bikini Atoll. 9 p.m. National Geographic. A second new episode follows at 10.
black-ish Dre (Anthony Anderson) discovers something shocking about Pops and Ruby (Laurence Fishburne, Jenifer Lewis) in the season finale of the comedy. Tracee Ellis Ross, Marcus Scribner also star. 9:30 p.m. ABC
FBI: Most Wanted (N) 10 p.m. CBS
For Life Aaron (Nicholas Pinnock) gets his chance to argue for his retrial in court, but he’s thwarted by the return of prison warden Cyrus Hunt (Chance Kelly) in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC
Tirdy Works This new half-hour unscripted series takes a lighthearted look at parenthood, entrepreneurship and life through the eyes of a Somerset, Maine, woman who owns a business that transforms moose excrement into arts and crafts. 10 p.m. TRU
The Last O.G. (N) 10:30 p.m. TBS
SPECIALS
The Queen at War Princess Elizabeth of England was only 13 when World War II broke out. This new documentary examines how the global conflict put the future queen on her path to becoming a truly legendary monarch. 8 and 11 p.m. KOCE
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus briefings and events 8 a.m. and 12:30, 6 and 9 p.m. C-SPAN
Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 9 and 10 a.m. CNN
Coronavirus Update (N) Noon and 7 p.m. CW
Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC
Diario del Coronavirus (N) 3 p.m. Univision
Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Marlo Thomas; Phil Donahue. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Natasha Gregson Wagner; Gabrielle Union; Melissa Alcantara; Pati Jinich. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”); Jason Mraz performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Anthony Anderson. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Designer Lauren Makk. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Monica performs. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson; Iliza Shlesinger and Noah Galuten. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall A family in Wuhan, China. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Real La La Anthony. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Keegan-Michael Key; Bebe Rexha. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A divorced couple are stuck self-isolating and sharing a bed. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Linda Cardellini (“Dead to Me”); a video chat with a physician who recovered from COVID-19. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Singer Ali McManus discusses osteogenesis imperfecta; exercise to lower dementia risk. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Actor Hank Azaria. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ryan Reynolds; Karlie Kloss; Ezra Koenig performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jerry Seinfeld. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline Coronavirus. (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Philosopher Alain de Botton; Barry Manilow performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Nathan Lane; Lauren Lapkus. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Larry Wilmore; Quinta Brunson. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Dora and the Lost City of Gold Isabela Moner is cast in the title role of this live-action 2019 adaptation of the hit Nickelodeon animated series “Dora the Explorer.” Eva Longoria, Michael Peña and Eugenio Derbez also star. 8 p.m. Epix
Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind Natasha Gregson Wagner is both a producer and a key on-camera presence in this poignant remembrance of her mother, Natalie Wood, as told by some of the people who knew her best. 9 p.m. HBO
Sense and Sensibility (1995) 8 a.m. Encore
Keeping the Faith (2000) 8:25 a.m. Cinemax
The Fugitive (1947) 8:30 a.m. TCM
Charlie’s Angels (2000) 9:15 a.m. Showtime
Zodiac (2007) 9:30 a.m. Sundance
The Firm (1993) 10 a.m. AMC
Star Trek Beyond (2016) 10 a.m. Syfy
The Party (2017) 10:25 a.m. Epix
Atomic Blonde (2017) 11:30 a.m. FX
Jurassic Park (1993) Noon Freeform
Juarez (1939) Noon TCM
The Hunt for Red October (1990) 1 p.m. AMC
Girls Trip (2017) 1 p.m. FXX
Hotel Rwanda (2004) 1:56 p.m. Encore
Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) 2 p.m. FX
The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948) 2:15 p.m. TCM
The Hurt Locker (2008) 2:20 p.m. Cinemax
Bull Durham (1988) 3 p.m. Showtime
Deepwater Horizon (2016) 3:30 p.m. FXX
Saving Private Ryan (1998) 4 p.m. AMC
Garden State (2004) 4 p.m. Encore
Scary Movie (2000) 4 p.m. VH1
The Patriot (2000) 4:30 p.m. BBC America
Rango (2011) 4:40 p.m. Epix
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 5 p.m. MLB
The Goonies (1985) 6 p.m. Freeform
La La Land (2016) 6:50 p.m. HBO
A Beautiful Mind (2001) 6:59 p.m. Starz
Dirty Dancing (1987) 7 and 10 p.m. POP
Cleopatra (1963) 7 p.m. TCM
American Sniper (2014) 8 p.m. AMC
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 8 p.m. BBC America
Zoolander (2001) 8 p.m. IFC
First Blood (1982) 8 p.m. Paramount
Wanted (2008) 9:30 p.m. Syfy
The Brothers (2001) 9:30 p.m. TMC
Bumblebee (2018) 9:45 p.m. Epix
There’s Something About Mary (1998) 10 p.m. IFC
Napoleon Dynamite (2004) 10:54 p.m. Encore
Face/Off (1997) 11 p.m. BBC America
Interstellar (2014) 11 p.m. FX
Mary of Scotland (1936) 11:30 p.m. TCM
First Man (2018) 11:40 p.m. Cinemax
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 11:40 p.m. Epix