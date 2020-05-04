What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘The Conners’ season finale; coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but available online here: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Voice (N) 8 p.m. NBC

The Flash (N) 8 p.m. CW

The Conners Jackie and Becky (Laurie Metcalf, Lecy Goranson) take the baby on a road trip to Mexico to see her father (Rene Rosado). Also, Dan (John Goodman) shares his financial troubles with Louise (Katey Sagal) and Darlene and Ben (Sara Gilbert, Jay R. Ferguson) look for an apartment in the season finale of the family comedy. (N) 8 p.m. ABC

Ghost Adventures This new episode opens with a visit to Alcatraz. 8 p.m. Travel

Bless This Mess A violent storm disrupts a community already fraught with difficult personal situations. Things between Beau and Mike (David Koechner, Dax Shepard) remain tense over their egg business opportunity with a restaurant owner (guest star Celia Watson). Also, a mixup in pregnancy tests leaves Janine, Rio and Kay (Belle Adams, Lake Bell, Lennon Parham) wondering who is expecting. JT Neal also stars. (N) 8:30 p.m. ABC

Ellen’s Game of Games (N) 9 p.m. NBC

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (N) 9 p.m. CW

Mixed-ish Paul and Alicia (Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tika Sumpter) receive offers to work on Jesse Jackson’s presidential campaign. Also, Rainbow (Arica Himmel) struggles with her identity when a form requires her to specify either “black” or “white.” Christina Anthony and Gary Cole also star in the season finale. 9 p.m. ABC

American Experience President George W. Bush. (Part 2 of 2) (N) 9 p.m. KOCE

Chopped Beat the judge: Marc Murphy. (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

Drain The series that imagines what lies beneath the surface of the world’s oceans and other bodies of waters returns for a new season with a look at the aftermath of U.S. nuclear tests at Bikini Atoll. 9 p.m. National Geographic. A second new episode follows at 10.

black-ish Dre (Anthony Anderson) discovers something shocking about Pops and Ruby (Laurence Fishburne, Jenifer Lewis) in the season finale of the comedy. Tracee Ellis Ross, Marcus Scribner also star. 9:30 p.m. ABC

FBI: Most Wanted (N) 10 p.m. CBS

For Life Aaron (Nicholas Pinnock) gets his chance to argue for his retrial in court, but he’s thwarted by the return of prison warden Cyrus Hunt (Chance Kelly) in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC

Tirdy Works This new half-hour unscripted series takes a lighthearted look at parenthood, entrepreneurship and life through the eyes of a Somerset, Maine, woman who owns a business that transforms moose excrement into arts and crafts. 10 p.m. TRU

The Last O.G. (N) 10:30 p.m. TBS



SPECIALS

The Queen at War Princess Elizabeth of England was only 13 when World War II broke out. This new documentary examines how the global conflict put the future queen on her path to becoming a truly legendary monarch. 8 and 11 p.m. KOCE



CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus briefings and events 8 a.m. and 12:30, 6 and 9 p.m. C-SPAN

Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 9 and 10 a.m. CNN

Coronavirus Update (N) Noon and 7 p.m. CW

Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC

Diario del Coronavirus (N) 3 p.m. Univision

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Marlo Thomas; Phil Donahue. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Natasha Gregson Wagner; Gabrielle Union; Melissa Alcantara; Pati Jinich. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”); Jason Mraz performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Anthony Anderson. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Designer Lauren Makk. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Monica performs. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson; Iliza Shlesinger and Noah Galuten. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall A family in Wuhan, China. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Real La La Anthony. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Keegan-Michael Key; Bebe Rexha. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A divorced couple are stuck self-isolating and sharing a bed. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Linda Cardellini (“Dead to Me”); a video chat with a physician who recovered from COVID-19. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Singer Ali McManus discusses osteogenesis imperfecta; exercise to lower dementia risk. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Actor Hank Azaria. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ryan Reynolds; Karlie Kloss; Ezra Koenig performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jerry Seinfeld. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline Coronavirus. (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Philosopher Alain de Botton; Barry Manilow performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Nathan Lane; Lauren Lapkus. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Larry Wilmore; Quinta Brunson. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Dora and the Lost City of Gold Isabela Moner is cast in the title role of this live-action 2019 adaptation of the hit Nickelodeon animated series “Dora the Explorer.” Eva Longoria, Michael Peña and Eugenio Derbez also star. 8 p.m. Epix

Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind Natasha Gregson Wagner is both a producer and a key on-camera presence in this poignant remembrance of her mother, Natalie Wood, as told by some of the people who knew her best. 9 p.m. HBO

Sense and Sensibility (1995) 8 a.m. Encore

Keeping the Faith (2000) 8:25 a.m. Cinemax

The Fugitive (1947) 8:30 a.m. TCM

Charlie’s Angels (2000) 9:15 a.m. Showtime

Zodiac (2007) 9:30 a.m. Sundance

The Firm (1993) 10 a.m. AMC

Star Trek Beyond (2016) 10 a.m. Syfy

The Party (2017) 10:25 a.m. Epix

Atomic Blonde (2017) 11:30 a.m. FX

Jurassic Park (1993) Noon Freeform

Juarez (1939) Noon TCM

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 1 p.m. AMC

Girls Trip (2017) 1 p.m. FXX

Hotel Rwanda (2004) 1:56 p.m. Encore

Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) 2 p.m. FX

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948) 2:15 p.m. TCM

The Hurt Locker (2008) 2:20 p.m. Cinemax

Bull Durham (1988) 3 p.m. Showtime

Deepwater Horizon (2016) 3:30 p.m. FXX

Saving Private Ryan (1998) 4 p.m. AMC

Garden State (2004) 4 p.m. Encore

Scary Movie (2000) 4 p.m. VH1

The Patriot (2000) 4:30 p.m. BBC America

Rango (2011) 4:40 p.m. Epix

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 5 p.m. MLB

The Goonies (1985) 6 p.m. Freeform

La La Land (2016) 6:50 p.m. HBO

A Beautiful Mind (2001) 6:59 p.m. Starz

Dirty Dancing (1987) 7 and 10 p.m. POP

Cleopatra (1963) 7 p.m. TCM

American Sniper (2014) 8 p.m. AMC

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 8 p.m. BBC America

Zoolander (2001) 8 p.m. IFC

First Blood (1982) 8 p.m. Paramount

Wanted (2008) 9:30 p.m. Syfy

The Brothers (2001) 9:30 p.m. TMC

Bumblebee (2018) 9:45 p.m. Epix

There’s Something About Mary (1998) 10 p.m. IFC

Napoleon Dynamite (2004) 10:54 p.m. Encore

Face/Off (1997) 11 p.m. BBC America

Interstellar (2014) 11 p.m. FX

Mary of Scotland (1936) 11:30 p.m. TCM

First Man (2018) 11:40 p.m. Cinemax

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 11:40 p.m. Epix