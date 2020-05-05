Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Selena Gomez is bringing a quarantine cooking show to HBO Max

Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez will executive produce and star in a quarantine cooking show on HBO Max premiering this summer.
(Doug Peters / Abaca Press)
By Sonaiya KelleyStaff Writer 
May 5, 2020
11:43 AM
Singer and actress Selena Gomez is bringing a quarantine cooking show to HBO Max this summer.

Announced Tuesday, the as-yet-untitled series, starring and executive produced by Gomez, will air 10 episodes of “unapologetically authentic” cooking alongside a rotating cast of master chefs who will join remotely.

The unscripted series will highlight different food-related charities and offer Gomez an opportunity to realize her dream of being a chef. The show comes on the heels of the pop star’s latest album, January’s “Rare,” which Times critic Mikael Wood called her “most meaningful solo disc.”

“I’ve always been very vocal about my love of food,” Gomez said in a statement. “I definitely don’t have the formal training though! Like many of us, while being home I find myself cooking more and experimenting in the kitchen.”

“We are so excited to have Selena Gomez in our first wave of programming on HBO Max and watch her adventures in the kitchen as she, like many of us, tries to improve her cooking skills during quarantine,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max.

“Blending her determination with top-tier culinary artists is sure to entertain and educate viewers about something we’re all trying to work through — how to make cooking at home exciting, fun and delicious.”

Sonaiya Kelley is a film reporter at the Los Angeles Times. The Bronx, N.Y., native previously served as a digital producer at Essence and Allure magazines and has contributed bylines to Complex, Mashable and Patch.com. An alumna of Stony Brook University’s School of Journalism and the Bronx High School of Science, you can find her on Twitter @sonaiyak and on Instagram @sonaiya_k.
